DiaMonTech : strengthens its international distribution network - Agreement signed for the distribution of at least 40,000 'D-Pocket' devices in Latin America

11/11/2019 | 03:05am EST

DGAP-News: DiaMonTech AG / Key word(s): Contract
DiaMonTech strengthens its international distribution network - Agreement signed for the distribution of at least 40,000 'D-Pocket' devices in Latin America

11.11.2019 / 09:02



 

Berlin, 11 November 2019 - DiaMonTech AG, a young innovative medical technology company, has signed a further agreement with an international sales company. The distributor, which focuses on South America, among others Argentina, initially plans to distribute at least 40,000 "D-Pocket" devices over a period of three years. The "D-Pocket" has the size of a smartphone and enables users to determine their blood glucose level painlessly and precisely as often as they like. The potential sales volume of the new distribution agreement amounts to up to around 100 million euros. The two partners are aiming for long-term cooperation in South America.

This will increase the number of pre-orders backed by letters of intent to over 120,000 "D-Pocket" devices per year. Previously, DiaMonTech had already concluded agreements with sales partners in China for more than 100,000 devices per year and in Japan for more than 10,000 devices per year. In Europe, DiaMonTech is planning its own sales via e-commerce and cooperations with distributors, pharmacies and health insurance companies.

"Diabetes is a rapidly growing global problem. Our non-invasive blood glucose monitoring technology is therefore attracting great interest worldwide. There are already more than 26 million diabetics in Central and South America. With our new partner we are further expanding our international sales network in an attractive market," says Thorsten Lubinski, CEO of DiaMonTech AG.

DiaMonTech is currently finalising the development of the "D-Pocket" product, which is due to be launched on the market at the end of 2020.

About DiaMonTech
DiaMonTech AG is a medical technology company that specializes in the development, design and sale of products for medical diagnostics. The patented photothermal detection technology based on infrared lasers enables the precise measurement of relevant blood parameters. The first application is the non-invasive blood glucose measurement, which enables an accurate and fast measurement without pain.

More information about DiaMonTech can be found at www.DiaMonTech.de/home

Press Contact
Alexander Neblung
Kirchhoff Consult AG
Phone +49 40 60 91 86 70
E-Mail DiaMonTech@kirchhoff.de

 


11.11.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DiaMonTech AG
Boxhagener Straße 82a
10245 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 50175936
Internet: www.diamontech.de
ISIN: DE000A255G44
WKN: A255G4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale)
EQS News ID: 908899

 
End of News DGAP News Service

908899  11.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=908899&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
