Diabetes Devices Market Analysis 2018 By Device Type (Self-monitoring & Diagnostic Devices), Delivery Type (Syringes, Pumps, Pens, Injectors) And Segment Forecasts To 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Diabetes Devices Market Analysis By Device Type (Self-monitoring & Diagnostic Devices (Lancets, Analog Glucose Meter, Continuous Glucose Monitor & Test Strips)), Delivery Type (Syringes, Pumps, Pens, Injectors) And Segment Forecasts To 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global diabetes devices market size is expected to reach USD 35.5 billion by 2024

The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Growing cases of diabetes, due to obesity, sedentary and unhealthy lifestyles, and several other factors, is expected to drive demand for diabetes devices over the next few years.

Obesity is believed to be one of the foremost factors leading to diabetes in individuals. According to WHO, in 2014, over 1.9 billion people were identified to be overweight, of which, around 600 million people were obese.

Some of the key companies in the global diabetes devices market are Medtronic PLC, Sanofi S.A., Bayer Healthcare AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffman-La Roche AG, and Johnson & Johnson.

Further key findings from the study suggest:

Constantly rising target population base is the primary factor driving market growth

Test strips captured the largest share in the monitoring and diagnostics device segment while insulin pens accounted for the largest revenue share among insulin delivery devices in 2016. This can be attributed to rapid adoption of these user-friendly, quick, and accurate devices for homecare use

North America is leading the regional market, followed by Europe. Advanced healthcare infrastructure and availability of technologically advanced products have driven the regional market



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Research Methodology

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Outlook

Chapter 4 Diabetes Devices Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Diabetes Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product and End-Use

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Johnson & Johnson

Bayer Healthcare AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Medtronic

Novo Nordisk A/S

Sanofi

