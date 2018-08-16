Diabetes Devices Market Analysis 2018 By Device Type (Self-monitoring & Diagnostic Devices), Delivery Type (Syringes, Pumps, Pens, Injectors) And Segment Forecasts To 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Diabetes
Devices Market Analysis By Device Type (Self-monitoring & Diagnostic
Devices (Lancets, Analog Glucose Meter, Continuous Glucose Monitor &
Test Strips)), Delivery Type (Syringes, Pumps, Pens, Injectors) And
Segment Forecasts To 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global diabetes devices market size is expected to reach USD 35.5
billion by 2024
The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast
period. Growing cases of diabetes, due to obesity, sedentary and
unhealthy lifestyles, and several other factors, is expected to drive
demand for diabetes devices over the next few years.
Obesity is believed to be one of the foremost factors leading to
diabetes in individuals. According to WHO, in 2014, over 1.9 billion
people were identified to be overweight, of which, around 600 million
people were obese.
Some of the key companies in the global diabetes devices market are
Medtronic PLC, Sanofi S.A., Bayer Healthcare AG, Becton, Dickinson and
Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffman-La Roche AG,
and Johnson & Johnson.
Further key findings from the study suggest:
-
Constantly rising target population base is the primary factor driving
market growth
-
Test strips captured the largest share in the monitoring and
diagnostics device segment while insulin pens accounted for the
largest revenue share among insulin delivery devices in 2016. This can
be attributed to rapid adoption of these user-friendly, quick, and
accurate devices for homecare use
-
North America is leading the regional market, followed by Europe.
Advanced healthcare infrastructure and availability of technologically
advanced products have driven the regional market
