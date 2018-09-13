Diablo® III Eternal Collection™ Invades Nintendo Switch on November 2

Heed the prophecies, heroes—the newest front in the battle for the fate
of Sanctuary will soon open! Diablo III Eternal Collection, the
definitive version of Blizzard Entertainment’s acclaimed action RPG, arrives
for Nintendo Switch™ on November 2, giving a whole new generation
of gamers the opportunity to face down the horrors of the Burning Hells.
Eager adventurers can secure their digital pre-orders starting today
through the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913005690/en/
Digital pre-orders are open for the definitive edition of Blizzard Entertainment’s genre-defining action RPG, which includes the Reaper of Souls® expansion, the Rise of the Necromancer™ pack, and more. (Photo: Business Wire)
Endlessly playable and continually evolving, Diablo III provides
a lifetime of challenge and adventure, and the Eternal Collection includes
the multitude of features, refinements, and updates that have been added
to the game to date. On top of fighting through an epic story campaign
that spans the High Heavens, the Burning Hells, and beyond, players can
earn bountiful rewards in Adventure Mode, a never-ending
onslaught of activity with constantly shifting objectives across all of
the game’s locales. Diablo III Eternal Collection also includes Seasons,
a recurring game mode that encourages players to create fresh
characters, earn exclusive Seasonal rewards, and crush hordes of demons
to earn spots on their region’s leaderboards.
“The gates of Hell will soon be opening once again, and we couldn’t be
more excited to have Nintendo Switch players joining the battle,” said
Mike Morhaime, CEO and cofounder of Blizzard Entertainment. “Whether
they’re bravely diving in alone or teaming up with friends, Sanctuary’s
newest heroes are in store for endless adventuring—and endless loot—when Diablo
III Eternal Collection launches on November 2.”
Diablo III Eternal Collection has been forged to take advantage
of the Nintendo Switch System’s flexibility and versatility, whether
players are using the Joy-Con controller or a Pro Controller. And true
to Diablo’s spirit, players will have a wealth of options when it comes
to cleansing Sanctuary cooperatively—parties of up to four can play
together, either by sharing a screen on a single Nintendo Switch,
linking their consoles together wirelessly, or connecting through the
Nintendo Switch Online subscription service.
Diablo III is the fastest-selling PC game of all time.* The Reaper
of Souls expansion introduced the mighty Crusader class, the
infinitely-replayable Adventure Mode, and a host of other game-defining
features, like the random loot-filled Nephalem Rift dungeons. In 2017, Rise
of the Necromancer resurrected the fan-favorite Necromancer class
from Diablo II, bolstering players’ forces with the gruesome
powers of blood and bone. All of this is included in Diablo III
Eternal Edition for the Nintendo Switch, on top of
platform-exclusive bonus items, like Ganondorf’s cosmetic armor set,
inspired by the iconic villain from The Legend of Zelda series.
Diablo III Eternal Collection for Nintendo Switch will be
available on November 2 at retail stores everywhere and digitally
through the Nintendo eShop at a suggested price of $59.99. For more
information, visit https://www.nintendo.com/games/detail/diablo-3-switch.
For screenshots, video, and other media, visit the Blizzard
Entertainment press site at https://blizzard.gamespress.com/Diablo-III.
About Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.
Best known for blockbuster hits including World of Warcraft®, Hearthstone®,
Overwatch®, the Warcraft®, StarCraft®, and Diablo® franchises,
and the multi-franchise Heroes of the Storm®, Blizzard
Entertainment, Inc. (www.blizzard.com),
a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), is a premier developer
and publisher of entertainment software renowned for creating some of
the industry’s most critically acclaimed games. Blizzard Entertainment’s
track record includes twenty-two #1 games* and multiple Game of the Year
awards. The company's online gaming service, Blizzard Battle.net®, is
one of the largest online-gaming services in the world, with millions of
active players.
*Sales and/or downloads, based on internal company records and
historical reports from key distribution partners.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements:
Information in this press release that involves Blizzard Entertainment's
expectations, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future,
including statements about the availability, features, and functionality
of Diablo III Eternal Collection, are forward-looking statements that
are not facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors
that could cause Blizzard Entertainment's actual future results to
differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements
set forth in this release include unanticipated product delays and other
factors identified in the risk factors sections of Activision Blizzard’s
most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly
reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this release are
based upon information available to Blizzard Entertainment and
Activision Blizzard as of the date of this release, and neither Blizzard
Entertainment nor Activision Blizzard assumes any obligation to update
any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements believed
to be true when made may ultimately prove to be incorrect. These
statements are not guarantees of the future performance of Blizzard
Entertainment or Activision Blizzard and are subject to risks,
uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond its control
and may cause actual results to differ materially from current
expectations.
Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913005690/en/