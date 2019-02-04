Diaceutics : Research Finds Cancer Patients Face Delays Getting Potentially Lifesaving Biomarker Tests

Diaceutics, the diagnostics data analytics and implementation services
company, today announces that it is partnering with the Union for
International Cancer Control (UICC) as a Visionary Partner of World
Cancer Day, a global initiative led by UICC annually on 4th
February. The partnership will allow Diaceutics and its non-profit arm,
the Precision Medicine Connective, to spread awareness of precision
medicine, and the importance of early and accurate diagnostic testing,
through UICC’s 1000+ global membership network, 38% of which are patient
advocacy groups.
New research from Diaceutics has found that cancer patients are facing
delays in getting biomarker tests which, if conducted early and
efficiently, can determine patients’ eligibility for more targeted – and
potentially lifesaving – treatments. The research, carried out among US
and UK-based cancer patients diagnosed in the last three years, found
that of those who were tested for biomarkers, just 28% were tested in
the immediate aftermath of their diagnosis. A further 39% said the tests
took place ‘a few weeks’ later, while 14% said it was ‘a few months’
after diagnosis.
The research also found that 63% of cancer patients found the concept of
biomarkers, mutations and genetic tests more difficult to understand
than information about diagnosis and tests, treatments, risk factors and
treatment side effects. However, there is an eagerness among cancer
patients to learn more – 70% said they would like to know more about
biomarkers, mutations and genetic tests above all other topics.
Peter Keeling, founder and CEO of Diaceutics and the Precision Medicine
Connective, said: “What’s interesting from our research is that just
48% of patients said they are familiar with the term ‘precision
medicine’, despite the fact that 60% report being tested for biomarkers.
So while they know targeted therapies exist, they are unfamiliar with
all of the terminology. In order to effectively empower patients, we
need to ensure they are speaking the same language as their physicians
and that is something that we will work with the whole cancer community
to address.”
A key focus of this year’s World Cancer Day is the need for early stage
cancer detection, screening and diagnosis to significantly improve
patient outcomes. Since it was established in 2005, Diaceutics has
worked with pharmaceutical companies and its worldwide network of
laboratories to help more patients get the right medication at the right
time through better, more efficient diagnostic testing.
Peter Keeling said: “This year’s World Cancer Day highlights the need
for early diagnosis and screening – something that we are very
passionate about at Diaceutics. We carried out research previously that
found that 156,000 cancer patients in the US and Europe could be missing
out on lifesaving drugs every year because of suboptimal diagnostic
testing. Timing is everything when it comes to a cancer diagnosis, so we
are delighted to be partnering with UICC this World Cancer Day to raise
awareness and help patients take more control of their treatment
options.”
Dr Cary Adams, CEO of the Union for International Cancer Control, said: “We
are very excited about this new collaboration between UICC and
Diaceutics. It is so important to partner with companies like Diaceutics
who are making a difference.
“This year’s focus on World Cancer Day is the importance of early
detection in the battle against cancer and that is at the heart of what
Diaceutics does. We look forward to working together to raise awareness
and stem the tide of the increasing number of cancer deaths around the
world.”
About the research
This research was carried out by Diaceutics, which surveyed a total of
60 cancer patients (30 in the US and 30 in the UK) between the ages of
19 and 89. Patients had been diagnosed in the last 3 years and
participated in the survey from January 8 - 22, 2019. The results cited
are aggregated totals from all respondents.
About Diaceutics
Diaceutics is a data analytics and implementation services business for
major pharmaceutical companies. The company is transforming an industry
model by enabling pharma to accelerate their market penetration and
achieve a better return on new therapies by helping them to
revolutionise their patient testing. It does this by providing insights
generated from its vast data lake consisting of real time diagnostic
testing data gather from clinical laboratories around the world.
Diaceutics’ services help pharma to understand and leverage the
diagnostic landscape and deploy initiatives that improve patient
diagnosis. The company has experience of more than 300 precision
medicine projects and works with 33 of the world’s top 35 pharmaceutical
companies. The company employs a leading global group of experts from
the laboratory, diagnostic and pharmaceutical industries. www.diaceutics.com
About the Union for International Cancer Control
The Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) is the largest and
oldest international cancer-fighting organisation. Founded in Geneva
in 1933, UICC has over 1,100 members in 170 countries, enjoys
consultative status with the United Nations (ECOSOC) and has official
relations with the following institutions: WHO, IARC, IAEA, UNODC. UICC
has over 50 partners, including associations working to fight cancer, as
well as companies and foundations. UICC is a founding member of the NCD
Alliance, McCabe Centre, ICCP and City Cancer Challenge.
UICC’s mission is to unite and support the cancer community to reduce
the global cancer burden, to promote greater equality and to ensure that
the cancer control continues to be a priority in the world health and
development agenda. Its main areas of activity focus on convening the
world's leaders for innovative, wide-reaching, cancer-control events and
initiatives; building capacity to meet regional needs; and developing
awareness campaigns
www.uicc.org
#WorldCancerDay #IAmAndIWill
