Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Diageo, Shell lift FTSE to near three-week highs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 04:06am EST
FILE PHOTO: A broker reacts on the IG Index the trading floor

(Reuters) - London's main bourse was higher on Thursday, notching up gains for a third straight session propelled by upbeat earnings reports from heavyweights Shell and Diageo and the U.S. Federal Reserve's dovish stance on future interest rate hikes.

The FTSE 100 was up 0.7 percent by 0848 GMT after hitting its highest level in nearly three weeks, while the midcap index rose 0.6 percent to their highest since last November.

The blue chips were on track for their best monthly performance since April last year.

The upbeat mood across European bourses followed Asia where shares bounced to a four-month high after the Federal Reserve pledged it will be patient with further interest rate hikes, signalling a potential end to its tightening cycle amid signs of slowing global growth.

But at home, uncertainties mounted for Britain with the European Union's chief Brexit negotiator saying that time was too short to find an alternative to the Irish border arrangement agreed in their divorce deal, as London wants.

With March 29 exit date fast approaching, a narrow majority in the British parliament instructed Prime Minister Theresa May this week to go back to Brussels to replace the Irish border arrangement.

The EU promptly reiterated that the deal was not open for renegotiation.

Topping the FTSE 100, Diageo, the world's largest spirits company, added nearly 4 percent after it reported higher half-year sales thanks to a boost from India and China.

Heavyweight oil major, Shell, the most valued FTSE 100 firm, was close behind after it reported a forecast-beating 36-percent surge in 2018 profits thanks to cost savings.

Water utilities United Utilities and Severn Trent that advanced 2.8 percent and 2.5 percent respectively after British water regulator Ofwat green-lighted their five-year business plans.

Shares in telecommunication giant BT and Unilever turned sour after the companies reported results, severely underperforming the main index.

"Commentary on uncertainties, including Brexit, leave open the possibility of a more challenging FY19/20," wrote Jefferies analysts about BT.

Asset manager Standard Life Aberdeen dipped 3.2 percent, following a downgrade by Morgan Stanley to equal-weight.

RPC rose 4.6 percent, among top gainers on the midcap index, after U.S.-based Berry Global said it was considering a possible cash offer for the packaging products maker following Apollo Global Management's 3.3 billion pounds ($4.33 billion) deal.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by Josephine Mason)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BT GROUP -4.29% 224 Delayed Quote.-1.72%
DIAGEO 4.24% 2890 Delayed Quote.-0.82%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
RPC GROUP PLC 3.99% 797.6 Delayed Quote.17.48%
SEVERN TRENT 1.49% 1978 Delayed Quote.7.35%
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC -4.45% 253.3 Delayed Quote.3.23%
UNILEVER -2.18% 3965 Delayed Quote.-1.05%
UNILEVER (NL) -2.31% 46.17 Delayed Quote.-0.14%
UNITED UTILITIES 1.54% 832 Delayed Quote.11.36%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
04:43aEUROPE : Dovish Fed supports European shares, but poor earnings weigh
RE
04:16aGlobal Stocks Follow Wall Street Higher on Fed
DJ
04:06aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Diageo, Shell lift FTSE to near three-week highs
RE
01:16aAsia stocks climb to four-month high as Fed turns more cautious; dollar sags
RE
01/30ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise On Welcome News From Fed And Chinese Factories
DJ
01/30All Southeast Asian stocks rise; Indonesia hits near 11-month high
RE
01/30WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Surge to Highest Close Since Early December
DJ
01/30WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Surge to Highest Close Since Early December
DJ
01/30Stocks surge on Fed pledge to pause, dollar slips
RE
01/30MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close At Best Levels In Nearly 2 Months As Fed Seen Taking Dovish Stance
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Alibaba stock rallies on handsome profit beat, optimistic commentary
2NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA CORPORATION : Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2018
3SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: Siltronic significantly increased sales and earnings in fiscal year 2018
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell 4Q Profit Rose After Benefiting from Higher Oil and Gas Prices
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : up 11.71% in After-Hours Trading, on Pace for Best January on Record After 4Q Earnings R..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.