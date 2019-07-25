Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Diageo, Unilever drag FTSE 100, AstraZeneca outshines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 12:24pm EDT
Financial traders work at their desks at CMC Markets in the City of London

(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 lost ground on Thursday with a slew of negative earnings readings from blue-chips including spirits company Diageo, while AstraZeneca was a stand-out performer after raising its 2019 product sales forecast.

The main stock market index <.FTSE> inched lower by 0.2%, but still outperformed its U.S. and European counterparts, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 <.FTMC> was up 0.2% with gains led by aerospace firm Cobham that surged after a buyout offer.

Diageo slumped 3.4% after its capital return plans were less than what some analysts had expected, though the company reported higher annual profit helped by the popularity of its "Game of Thrones" inspired scotch.

Software firm Sage and information and analytics provider Relx slumped 10.4% and 3.7%, respectively, after downbeat updates, while consumer goods giant Unilever fell as rainy weather hit ice cream sales in Europe and North America.

Helping contain the losses was AstraZeneca, which jumped nearly 8% to an all-time high after raising its annual product sales forecast, as cancer drugs helped its second-quarter results beat analysts' estimates.

Market sentiment broadly weakened after the European Central Bank meeting, in which ECB President Mario Draghi all but pledged to ease policy further as the growth outlook deteriorates, and said that there was no discussion of a rate cut.

"Draghi indicated they didn't really even discuss a cut today so that's what surprised the market and that's why we're seeing this reversal, but it doesn’t change the bigger picture," said Jeremy Gatto, investment manager at Cross Assets Solutions team in Unigestion.

Among midcaps, Cobham soared 34.5% to 165.8 pence, roughly matching the 165 pence per share offered by U.S. private equity group Advent International that valued the London-listed company at $5 billion.

"It's the latest sign that more firms are happy to go private and take them out of the glare of public markets," Wilson said. "It's also a sign that weakness in sterling continues to make UK companies attractive to foreign buyers."

However, gains on the FTSE 250 were kept in check by Metro Bank, which plunged more than 19% to an all-time low after it disclosed that customers had pulled 2 billion pounds out this year following an accounting error and said its founder would stand down as chairman.

Shares of Aston Martin, which shed over a quarter of their value after the luxury carmaker cut its 2019 volumes forecast in the previous session, fell another 18%, deepening its losses for the year to 47%.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Frances Kerry)

By Shashwat Awasthi and Muvija M
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC -17.76% 630.6 Delayed Quote.-37.33%
ASTRAZENECA 7.72% 6850 Delayed Quote.8.28%
DIAGEO -3.37% 3240.5 Delayed Quote.19.98%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -0.20% 655.1 Delayed Quote.1.47%
METRO BANK PLC -19.19% 385 Delayed Quote.-71.86%
RELX -3.69% 1867.5 Delayed Quote.19.95%
STANDARD CHARTERED 0.70% 687.2 Delayed Quote.12.00%
THE SAGE GROUP PLC -10.36% 732 Delayed Quote.35.78%
UNILEVER PLC -2.04% 4896 Delayed Quote.21.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
12:55pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall After ECB Signals a Rate Cut
DJ
12:24pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Diageo, Unilever drag FTSE 100, AstraZeneca outshines
RE
11:41aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Retreat On Busy Day Of Earnings, After ECB Signals Lower Rates Ahead
DJ
11:30aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall After ECB Signals a Rate Cut
DJ
10:30aTSX falls on downbeat earnings after three days of gains
RE
10:15aTRACKINSIGHT : Tech stocks ride the wave of earnings season
TI
10:05aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall After ECB Signals a Rate Cut
DJ
09:57aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Waver After ECB Policy Decision
DJ
08:45aEuropean Stocks Rise After ECB Policy Decision
DJ
08:43aEuropean Stocks Rise After ECB Policy Decision
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : needs more time to turn profit; founding engineer steps down
2SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: As expected Siltronic started into a muted H1 2019
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : Volkswagen second-quarter operating profit up 30% as SUV push pays off
4Nokia beats forecasts as 5G sales start to kick in
5TOTAL : TOTAL : plans $5 billion of asset sales to future-proof business

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group