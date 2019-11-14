Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Diamanti Expands Asia Presence and Signs Strategic Reseller Agreement with Networld in Japan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 08:00pm EST

TOKYO and SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamanti, creators of the first bare-metal hyperconverged platform for Kubernetes and containers, today announced a strategic reseller agreement with Networld, one of Japan’s leading technology and communications firms. Under the agreement, Networld will be the first firm in Japan to offer Diamanti’s pioneering platform for deploying containerized workloads on Kubernetes.

“Containers and Kubernetes have revolutionized how applications are architected, developed, and deployed, but legacy infrastructure isn’t designed for the way containers use storage and network resources,” said Bill Cordero, Vice President of Worldwide Channel Sales. “We’re excited to partner with Networld, experts in enterprise IT infrastructure solutions, to help enterprises in Japan leverage these emerging technologies to accelerate time to market for new applications, lower operating expenses and improve performance.”

Diamanti offers the industry’s first cloud-native platform integrating high-performance compute, plug-and-play networking, persistent NVMe-based storage, Docker, Linux, and Kubernetes into one integrated easy-to-use solution with full-stack support. As Diamanti’s customer base has grown, so has the number of cloud providers, x86 server vendors and ISVs interested in partnering with Diamanti to bring container and Kubernetes offerings to market.

Diamanti recently announced the close of a $35 million Series C funding round that the company plans to use to ramp global go-to-market initiatives. According to Statista, Japan is a $450 billion annual technology and communications market, the world’s second largest. Networld Corporation is a leading systems integrator in Japan, providing virtual servers, access network, network storage, and disaster recovery products and services. Networld also offers computer security solutions and system maintenance services.

About Diamanti

Diamanti delivers the industry’s only purpose-built, fully integrated enterprise Kubernetes platform, spanning on-premises and public cloud environments. It gives infrastructure architects, IT operations, and application owners the performance, simplicity, security, and enterprise features they need to get cloud-native applications to market fast. Diamanti provides the lowest total cost of ownership to enterprise customers for their most demanding applications. Based in San Jose, California, Diamanti is backed by venture investors ClearSky, CRV, Engineering Capital, Goldman Sachs, GSR Ventures, Northgate Capital, Threshold Ventures (formerly DFJ Venture), and Translink Capital. For more information visit www.diamanti.com or follow @DiamantiCom.

Editorial Contact

Lonn Johnston for Diamanti
+1 650.219.7764
lonn@flak42.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:09pRM Adviser, a subsidiary of RealtyMogul, Acquires 212-Unit Apartment Building in Virginia Beach, VA
BU
09:07pBoeing received 'unnecessary' contract boost for astronaut capsule, watchdog says
RE
09:05pOil rises on hopes for OPEC supply curbs, new optimism on U.S.-China trade deal
RE
09:05pCOMSTOCK : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
AQ
09:05pSUN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Announces Proposed Qualifying Transaction
EQ
09:05pSun Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Proposed Qualifying Transaction
NE
09:04pOil edges lower on U.S. crude stockpiles, record production
RE
09:03pSINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel's 2Q Earnings Missed Expectations -- Earnings Review
DJ
09:01pHorizons ETFs wins Five Lipper Fund Awards
AQ
09:01pAlibaba praises Hong Kong at start of retail campaign for $13 billion listing
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S.-China Trade Deal Near, but Trump Not Ready to Sign Off, Kudlow Says
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Aided by Recovering Cloud-Computing Demand -- Update
3Oil edges lower on U.S. crude stockpiles, record production
4Buffett's Berkshire invests in Restoration Hardware, whose shares rise
5EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : EXCLUSIVE: Eurazeo hires JPMorgan to exit car rental group Europcar - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group