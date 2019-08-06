Diamond CBD Continues Its Strong Sales Momentum at ASD Market Week, Las Vegas, Attended by Thousands of Buyers from Around the World

As a result of its sales success at the March 2019 ASD Market Week Trade Show held in New Orleans, at which it booked over $300,000 in product sales, Diamond CBD, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: POTN) (“the Company”), again showcased its expanded product line at ASD Market Week held at the Las Vegas Convention Center at the end of July.

(Click here to see a video of Diamond CBD in action at the show.)

ASD Market Week (https://www.asdonline.com), is held twice per year, and is the most comprehensive trade show of its kind, bringing together the world’s widest variety of retail merchandise for a dynamic wholesale buying experience. The show draws more than 45,000 buyers annually from over 90 countries spending an average of over $80 thousand each, according to the show’s promoters.

“The excitement that Diamond CBD generated at ASD Market Week in March with its products is a microcosm of what we see happening all across the nation wherever our products are sold,” said Kevin Hagen, CEO of PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. “The sales figures from the Spring show, and now from the Summer show, provide evidence that consumer demand for high-quality CBD products is at an all-time high and still growing as the public embraces the benefits of adding CBD to your lifestyle.“

As consumers around the world increasingly look to CBD products to help them live their best lives, market experts Brightfield Group are projecting sales of hemp-derived CBD products to reach nearly $24 billion in U.S. alone by 2023. In the recently released report, Brightfield is predicting year-over-year CBD product sales growth in the United States of 706% in 2019 to around $5 billion. Moreover, recent consumer surveys suggest that close to 7 percent of Americans currently use CBD. That number is expected to grow to 10 percent, or 25 million users as early as 2025.

About PotNetwork Holdings, Inc.: PotNetwork Holdings, Inc., a publicly-traded, fully-reporting SEC company, trades its common stock on the OTC market under the symbol: POTN. The Company, a holding company, has as its principal subsidiaries, First Capital Venture Co., the owner of Diamond CBD, the maker of Diamond CBD products, and PotNetwork Media Group, Inc., the publisher of PotNetwork News and PotNetwork Magazine (PotNetwork.com). For more information, please visit www.potnetworkholding.com.

About Diamond CBD, Inc.: Diamond CBD focuses on the research, development, and multinational marketing of premium hemp extracts that contain a broad range of cannabinoids and natural hemp derivatives. Diamond CBD's team consists of hemp industry pioneers and natural product experts, chemists, doctors and scientists, dedicated to producing the finest and purest cannabidiol (CBD) oils. The result is a robust selection considered among the most powerful natural CBD oils, tinctures, edibles, and vape liquids found anywhere. For more information, please visit its website at www.DiamondCBD.com.

Safe Harbor: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190806005595/en/