Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Diamond CBD Continues Its Strong Sales Momentum at ASD Market Week, Las Vegas, Attended by Thousands of Buyers from Around the World

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 09:41am EDT

As a result of its sales success at the March 2019 ASD Market Week Trade Show held in New Orleans, at which it booked over $300,000 in product sales, Diamond CBD, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: POTN) (“the Company”), again showcased its expanded product line at ASD Market Week held at the Las Vegas Convention Center at the end of July.

(Click here to see a video of Diamond CBD in action at the show.)

ASD Market Week (https://www.asdonline.com), is held twice per year, and is the most comprehensive trade show of its kind, bringing together the world’s widest variety of retail merchandise for a dynamic wholesale buying experience. The show draws more than 45,000 buyers annually from over 90 countries spending an average of over $80 thousand each, according to the show’s promoters.

“The excitement that Diamond CBD generated at ASD Market Week in March with its products is a microcosm of what we see happening all across the nation wherever our products are sold,” said Kevin Hagen, CEO of PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. “The sales figures from the Spring show, and now from the Summer show, provide evidence that consumer demand for high-quality CBD products is at an all-time high and still growing as the public embraces the benefits of adding CBD to your lifestyle.“

As consumers around the world increasingly look to CBD products to help them live their best lives, market experts Brightfield Group are projecting sales of hemp-derived CBD products to reach nearly $24 billion in U.S. alone by 2023. In the recently released report, Brightfield is predicting year-over-year CBD product sales growth in the United States of 706% in 2019 to around $5 billion. Moreover, recent consumer surveys suggest that close to 7 percent of Americans currently use CBD. That number is expected to grow to 10 percent, or 25 million users as early as 2025.

About PotNetwork Holdings, Inc.: PotNetwork Holdings, Inc., a publicly-traded, fully-reporting SEC company, trades its common stock on the OTC market under the symbol: POTN. The Company, a holding company, has as its principal subsidiaries, First Capital Venture Co., the owner of Diamond CBD, the maker of Diamond CBD products, and PotNetwork Media Group, Inc., the publisher of PotNetwork News and PotNetwork Magazine (PotNetwork.com). For more information, please visit www.potnetworkholding.com.

About Diamond CBD, Inc.: Diamond CBD focuses on the research, development, and multinational marketing of premium hemp extracts that contain a broad range of cannabinoids and natural hemp derivatives. Diamond CBD's team consists of hemp industry pioneers and natural product experts, chemists, doctors and scientists, dedicated to producing the finest and purest cannabidiol (CBD) oils. The result is a robust selection considered among the most powerful natural CBD oils, tinctures, edibles, and vape liquids found anywhere. For more information, please visit its website at www.DiamondCBD.com.

Safe Harbor: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:48pWeidmüller Partners with JAGGAER for Digital Transformation of Supplier Management and Procurement Processes
GL
02:48pENERGIJOS SKIRSTYMO OPERATORIUS : Regarding the nomination of the members of Supervisory Board of ESO
AQ
02:47pCITIZENS FINANCIAL : Majority of Both Parents, Students Wish They Spent More Time Planning for College Costs
BU
02:46pHNI CORPORATION : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
02:46pInnovest Global Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings
BU
02:46pGlobal Post-production Market 2019-2023 | 7% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio
BU
02:46pRADPAY : Launches Revolutionary New Patent-Pending Technology That Could Redefine Digital Wallet Use
BU
02:45pHENRY SCHEIN : Vertical Market Data
PU
02:45pFIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Amendment to a previously filed 8-K
PU
02:45pCORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 06/08/2019, 09 : 57 CET/CEST - RIB Software SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide...
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SIRIUS MINERALS PLC : SIRIUS MINERALS : suspends Polyhalite $500 million bond offer
2Goldman Sachs sees no trade deal before 2020 U.S. election, now expects 3 rate cuts
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Vivendi turns to Tencent to gain Universal foothold in China
4CENTRICA PLC : CENTRICA : Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are changing the world of energy
5ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITE : 2019 Nonferrous Metal Production Market And Processing Market Segmentat..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group