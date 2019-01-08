Diamond Key Security : Names Russ Housley to Advisory Council

CHICAGO, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Key Security (DKS) is pleased to welcome Russ Housley, Founder and Owner of Vigil Security, LLC, to its Advisory Council.

Russ will serve as an advisor to DKS in its mission to make the Internet safer for people everywhere by building on and leveraging the technology from the exciting CrypTech Project.

"We are thrilled to welcome Russ to the council," said DKS Managing Director and Board Member W. Stuart Jones. "His experience and expertise in security protocols, system engineering, system security architectures, and product definition will contribute to our efforts to ensure the underserved are on the path to a more private and safer Internet."

Russ has been an enthusiastic supporter of DKS since its inception. He leads the coalition for better access to, affordability of, and success of cryptographic technology.

Russ started working in the field of computer and network security in 1982. He has worked with different organizations, including the Air Force Data Services Center (AFDSC), Xerox Special Information Systems (XSIS), SPYRUS, and RSA Laboratories.

Russ has served in many leadership roles in the standards community, including IETF Chair, IAB Chair, IETF Security Area Director, and IEEE 802.10 Working Group Chair. Russ continues to serve in many roles, including IETF Working Group Chair and Liaison Manager from the IETF to the IEEE Standards Association.

Housley has also authored two books about Internet security: Planning for PKI: Best Practices Guide for Deploying Public Key Infrastructure and Implementing Email and Security Tokens: Current Standards, Tools, and Practices.

Russ has written more than 85 RFCs; many of them cover Internet security topics such as S/MIME electronic mail security, Internet public key infrastructure (PKI), and Internet protocol security (IPsec).



Russ received his BS in computer science from Virginia Tech in 1982, and he received his MS in computer science from George Mason University in 1992.

"An open and secured Internet requires technical solutions that help us mitigate cyber threats," says Housley, as quoted in a recent DKS publication. "Diamond Key provides an important piece of defense by bringing together engineers from across the globe to build open-source hardware for security modules for advanced encryption and digital signature solutions. I am glad to be a part of this critical growth juncture for Diamond Key."

About Diamond Key Security

Diamond Key Security, headquartered in Palatine, Illinois, was formed in March 2017 as a not-for-profit corporation described under Section 501(c)(3) of the United States Internal Revenue Code. Its educational, charitable, and scientific purposes include conducting scientific research in the development, enhancement, and deployment of transparent, auditable cryptographic technologies—helping to safeguard the Internet for the public good. For more information, visit dkey.org.

