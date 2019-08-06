Log in
Diamond Pet Foods Launches High-Performance Dog Food Line for High-Performance Dogs

08/06/2019 | 03:08pm EDT

New Diamond Pro89™ formula is specialized nutrition for sporting and working dogs

META, Mo., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Studies show that high-performance and working dogs have unique nutritional requirements. In order to meet these demands, Diamond Pet Foods announces its new line of high-performance dog food, releasing its first formula, Diamond Pro89 Beef, Pork & Ancient Grains Formula for Adult Dogs. As the name states, 89 percent of the protein in Diamond Pro89 comes from animal-based ingredients that are rich in essential amino acids. 

“Active dogs need specialized nutrition for optimal performance, from everyday exercise to competition weekends. And whether they’re zipping through an agility course, herding sheep, hunting game or chasing down criminals, sporting and working dogs can benefit from eating a food formulated just for them,” said Mark Brinkmann, Diamond Pet Foods, Vice President of Operations. “That’s why we created Diamond Pro89 Beef, Pork & Ancient Grains Formula for Adult Dogs.”

Diamond Pro89 Beef, Pork & Ancient Grains Formula for Adult Dogs features high protein and appropriate fat levels, a balance which helps athletic dogs perform at the top of their game. Made with real meat — beef and pork — as the first two ingredients, this advanced formula delivers the protein- and nutrient-rich nutrition that sporting and working dogs need to build strong muscles, fuel endurance, and minimize fatigue and injuries. And the overall formula supports normal body functions, so it can be your dog’s everyday diet.

“Feeding your sporting and working dogs for optimal performance means providing the right amount of energy from the right fuel sources at the right time,” said Brinkmann. “Diamond Pro89 contains 30 percent protein and 20 percent fat to meet your active dog’s energy needs and maintain lean muscle, to make sure sporting and working dogs get the dietary protein they need.”

This maintenance formula was developed by a team with expertise and experience in veterinary medicine, pet food nutrition, formulation, food science and food production to ensure each bag contains the appropriate levels of amino acids, antioxidants, and probiotics to help dogs thrive. Every pound of Diamond Pro89 is guaranteed to provide 80 million colony forming units (CFU) of live, active probiotic cultures. With the strenuous lifestyle of active dogs in mind, Diamond Pro89 also includes added glucosamine and chondroitin to promote healthy joints.

All Diamond Pet Foods formulas, including Diamond Pro89 Beef, Pork & Ancient Grains Formula for Adult Dogs, follow the Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) guidelines for complete and balanced pet food. Diamond Pro89 is available in 40-pound bags and will be sold at select independent pet retailers. To find a retailer near you, visit our website. For more information on the Diamond Pro89 Beef, Pork & Ancient Grains Formula for Adult Dogs, visit diamondpet.com or call 1-800-442-0402.

About Diamond Pet Foods:
Founded in 1970, Diamond Pet Foods is a family-owned and privately held company. As a leading manufacturer of pet food, Diamond Pet Foods provides a complete range of proprietary and private-label products manufactured in five state-of-the-art and safety-certified facilities across the country. Our mission is to make premium pet food affordable because we believe every pet deserves the very best. For more information, visit www.diamondpetcompany.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/560a1996-fbeb-4ee0-9987-82b8e874c776

Diamond Pet Food launches a new line of high-performance dog food, Pro89.

Featured formula: Pro89 Beef, Pork & Ancient Grains Formula for Adult Dogs.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
