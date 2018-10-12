Diamond Pharma Services : Named Best Specialist CRO at OBN Awards

Prestigious business award granted in recognition of expert services in cell and gene therapy

Diamond Pharma Services Ltd (“Diamond”), a leading technical services and regulatory affairs consulting group, providing expert support and advice to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, has received the award for “Best Specialist CRO” at the Oxford Bioscience Network (OBN) Awards, in recognition of the Company’s expert services in cell and gene therapy.

The OBN Awards, which are celebrating their 10th anniversary, are one of the UK life science industry’s most prestigious awards evenings, reported a record increase in entry numbers, with entries up an impressive 48% on last year’s total. Over 300 delegates attended the event, which recognise the most inspiring and innovative UK-based companies across biotech, medtech, imaging, digital and synthetic biology. The Awards took place at the Oxford Examination Schools, an historical Grade II listed venue.

Diamond provides high quality strategic and operational services to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. Within the cell and gene therapy field, Diamond’s services and expertise cover all stages of development, including support for engagement with regulatory authorities, dossier writing, scientific advice meetings, orphan designations, paediatric investigation plans, clinical trial applications, GMO applications, and the coordination and leadership for Marketing Authorisation applications within the EU. The development of cell and gene therapies through to market is particularly challenging due to the regulatory framework, the novelty of the products, the unusual mechanism of action, and because the indications are typically very rare diseases.

Earlier this year Diamond announced that it supported Kite Pharma Inc in securing positive CHMP opinion for its breakthrough CAR-T cell cancer therapy, YESCARTA®. The regulatory team within Diamond Pharma Services supported in all European regulatory activities throughout the development, submission, and Regulatory Authority review of the Marketing Authorisation Application. Diamond also played an integral part in the European regulatory approval of the first gene therapy product, Glybera, in 2012.

Maureen Graham, Managing Director, Regulatory, Diamond Pharma Services, said: “The outcome of last night’s Awards is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team at Diamond Pharma Services. To be recognised for our expertise, as well as the valuable role our cell and gene therapy services have played in the success of two of the most high profile products in this innovative area, is a huge honour.”

For further information about Diamond Pharma Services visit https://www.diamondpharmaservices.com/

