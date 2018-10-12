Diamond Pharma Services : Named Best Specialist CRO at OBN Awards

Diamond Pharma Services Ltd (“Diamond”), a leading technical services
and regulatory affairs consulting group, providing expert support and
advice to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, has received the
award for “Best Specialist CRO” at the Oxford Bioscience Network (OBN)
Awards, in recognition of the Company’s expert services in cell and gene
therapy.
The OBN Awards, which are celebrating their 10th anniversary,
are one of the UK life science industry’s most prestigious awards
evenings, reported a record increase in entry numbers, with entries up
an impressive 48% on last year’s total. Over 300 delegates attended the
event, which recognise the most inspiring and innovative UK-based
companies across biotech, medtech, imaging, digital and synthetic
biology. The Awards took place at the Oxford Examination Schools, an
historical Grade II listed venue.
Diamond provides high quality strategic and operational services to the
pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. Within the cell and gene
therapy field, Diamond’s services and expertise cover all stages of
development, including support for engagement with regulatory
authorities, dossier writing, scientific advice meetings, orphan
designations, paediatric investigation plans, clinical trial
applications, GMO applications, and the coordination and leadership for
Marketing Authorisation applications within the EU. The development of
cell and gene therapies through to market is particularly challenging
due to the regulatory framework, the novelty of the products, the
unusual mechanism of action, and because the indications are typically
very rare diseases.
Earlier this year Diamond announced that it supported Kite Pharma Inc in
securing positive CHMP opinion for its breakthrough CAR-T cell cancer
therapy, YESCARTA®. The regulatory team within Diamond Pharma
Services supported in all European regulatory activities throughout the
development, submission, and Regulatory Authority review of the
Marketing Authorisation Application. Diamond also played an integral
part in the European regulatory approval of the first gene therapy
product, Glybera, in 2012.
Maureen Graham, Managing Director, Regulatory, Diamond Pharma
Services, said: “The outcome of last night’s Awards is testament
to the hard work and dedication of the team at Diamond Pharma Services.
To be recognised for our expertise, as well as the valuable role our
cell and gene therapy services have played in the success of two of the
most high profile products in this innovative area, is a huge honour.”
