Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Diamond Princess passenger dies, bringing ship's death toll to seven - NHK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/07/2020 | 10:25am EST

A man who had been aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship and was infected with coronavirus has died, bringing the death toll from the ship to seven, Japanese public broadcaster NHK said on Saturday.

The man was not Japanese, NHK said, without giving details of his nationality or age. That would make him the second foreigner from the ship to die, after a British man died last month.

Japan's handling of the outbreak on the luxury cruise ship, which was quarantined at the port of Yokohama, sparked international criticism and has tarnished what was supposed to be a triumphant Olympic year for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The ship was evacuated last month.

The number of domestic infections has risen to 1,149 cases, NHK said, including 10 new infections in Osaka.

(Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Alison Williams and James Drummond)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:37aLebanon set for debt default as government decides not to pay
RE
10:32aCoronavirus deaths rise to 145 in Iran, infections near 6,000 - ministry
RE
10:32aPope cancels main public appearances to stop crowds gathering amid coronavirus
RE
10:25aDiamond Princess passenger dies, bringing ship's death toll to seven - NHK
RE
10:24aGerman coronavirus cases jump, economic nervousness rises
RE
10:16aGerman coronavirus cases jump, economic nervousness rises
RE
10:16aEXCLUSIVE : Lebanon bondholders stepping up efforts to form creditor group
RE
10:15aFRANCE SAYS 11 PEOPLE HAVE NOW DIED FROM CORONAVIRUS : Health Ministry
RE
10:15aCoronavirus Outbreak Stymies New York Budget Debate
DJ
09:37aNumber of UK coronavirus cases rises to 206
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Investors look for buys as virus fears crush travel sto..
2HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
3BHP GROUP : BHP : selects contractors for Pre-FEED Design Competition for Trion Floating Production Unit
4BALMORAL RESOURCES LTD : Eric Sprott Announces Investment in Balmoral Resources Ltd.
5BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. : Berkshire Won't Finance Quebec Project -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group