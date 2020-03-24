Log in
Diamond S Shipping Inc. : Announces Record Date for Annual Meeting of Shareholders

03/24/2020 | 06:46pm EDT

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSSI) (the “Company”) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company has fixed the close of business on April 6, 2020 as the record date for the determination of the shareholders entitled to vote at the Company’s 2020 annual meeting of shareholders to be held on Friday, May 29, 2020.

About Diamond S Shipping Inc.

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE Ticker: DSSI) owns and operates 66 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, one Aframax and 50 medium-range (MR) product tankers. Diamond S Shipping is one of the largest energy shipping companies providing seaborne transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products in the international shipping markets. The Company is headquartered in Greenwich, CT. More information about the Company can be found at www.diamondsshipping.com.


