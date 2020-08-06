Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Diamond S Shipping Inc. : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/06/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSSI) (the “Company”) announced today that the Company plans to release second quarter 2020 earnings before the market opens on Thursday August 13, 2020. The Company will host a conference call for investors at 8:00 AM ET on the same day.

Conference Call Details

Date: Thursday August 13, 2020

Time: 8:00 AM ET

US Dial-In Number: +1 866 211-4137

International Dial-In Number: +1 647 689-6723

Conference ID: 3179296

A live webcast of the conference call will be available from the Company’s website at www.diamondsshipping.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available starting at 11 AM ET on Thursday August 13, 2020 through Thursday August 20, 2020 by dialing +1 800 585-8367 or +1 416 621-4642 and entering the passcode 3179296.

About Diamond S Shipping Inc.

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE Ticker: DSSI) owns and operates 66 vessels on the water, including 15 Suezmax vessels, one Aframax and 50 medium-range (MR) product tankers. Diamond S Shipping is one of the largest energy shipping companies providing seaborne transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products in the international shipping markets. The Company is headquartered in Greenwich, CT. More information about the Company can be found at www.diamondsshipping.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pArmanino Launches Return-to-Work Solutions to Help Organizations Navigate Workplace Reopening
GL
05:59pNOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP : . Posts Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
AQ
05:59pIMAGEWARE : reg; Restructures Certain Senior Securities
PU
05:59pMOSYS : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PU
05:59pBrown Presses CFTC For A Comprehensive Review of Possible Oil Market Manipulation; Says The Agency Must Do More To Protect Consumers From Market Abuses
PU
05:58pGDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES : Releases its Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020
AQ
05:56pLINAMAR : Canadian auto parts maker Linamar's cost controls help post smaller loss
RE
05:56pIndependence Holding Company Announces 2020 Second-Quarter and Six-Month Results
GL
05:54pCalifornia judge weighs Uber, Lyft driver classifications
RE
05:54pCORBUS PHARMACEUTICALS : Financials Q2 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : U.S. steps up campaign to purge 'untrusted' Chinese apps
2OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION : Singapore lender DBS profit skids 22% but pandemic-hit business steadyi..
3THALES : THALES : High Tech to Offer Thai Citizens One of the World's Most Secure E-Passports
4SAVILLS PLC : Britain's Savills hurt by lockdown curbs on property visits
5WORKDAY INC. : Workday Announces Date of Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group