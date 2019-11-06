Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Diamond S Shipping Inc. : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 09:14pm EST

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSSI) (the “Company”) announced today that the Company plans to release third quarter 2019 earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. The Company will host a conference call for investors at 8:00 AM ET on the same day.

Conference Call Details

Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Time: 8:00 AM ET

US Dial-In Number: +1 866 211-4137

International Dial-In Number: +1 647 689-6723

Conference ID: 4225538

A live webcast of the conference call will be available from the Company’s website at www.diamondsshipping.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available starting at 11 AM ET on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 through Wednesday, November 20, 2019 by dialing in +1 800 585-8367 or +1 416 621-4642 and entering the passcode 4225538.

About Diamond S Shipping Inc.

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE Ticker: DSSI) owns and operates 66 vessels on the water, including 15 Suezmax vessels, one Aframax and 50 medium-range (MR) product tankers. Diamond S Shipping is one of the largest energy shipping companies providing seaborne transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products in the international shipping markets. The Company is headquartered in Greenwich, CT. More information about the Company can be found at www.diamondsshipping.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:27pDollar drifts lower as trade deal doubts creep in, pound eyes BoE
RE
09:25pKINGFISH : KFL NAV as at 6/11/19 - $1.5235
PU
09:19pSilvercorp Intersects 1,102 g/t Silver, 16.39% Lead, and 1.55% Zinc Over 1.20 Metres at the SGX Mine, Ying Mining District
GL
09:17pMIFF 2020 Exhibitors Get Head Start on New Asia Season
PR
09:15pKT&G : 3Q Net Profit Jumped 25% on Year
DJ
09:15pMEL : Variation of Takeover Bid
PU
09:15pWYNN MACAU : 3Q Operating Revenue Fell 18% on Year
DJ
09:15pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM) Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
09:14pDIAMOND S SHIPPING INC. : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
09:14pGALAXY ENTERTAINMENT : 3Q Earnings Rose, Revenue Weakened
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COZIRON RESOURCES LIMITED : Xerox in $33 billion bid for HP - sources
2MITSUBISHI CORPORATION : MITSUBISHI : to shut Singapore oil-trading unit after unauthorised losses
3Oil unchanged after overnight losses amid caution over trade talks
4APPLE INC. : Roku quarterly net loss widens, shares plunge
5ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : Italian PM says ArcelorMittal wants mass layoffs, govt rejects demand

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group