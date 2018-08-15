Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Diamondback to buy Energen in $9.2 billion deal to boost Permian presence

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 12:13am CEST

(Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Diamondback Energy Inc on Tuesday agreed to buy shale rival Energen Corp in an all-stock deal valued at $9.2 billion, giving it an expanded footprint in the country's largest and fastest growing oil field.

Energen had been under pressure from activist investor Corvex Management for more than a year to sell itself to address weak returns. The proposed acquisition is Diamondback's second in the Permian in a week, after striking a deal to pay $1.2 billion for Ajax Resources LLC.

West Texas shale producers also are facing pressure to expand scale and efficiency in the Permian basin as higher costs for services, and the need to secure limited pipeline transport out of the region, weigh on smaller and midsize companies.

The deal values Energen's properties at about $65,000 per acre (0.4 hectare), among the highest prices in the Permian in the last several years, said Andrew Dittmar, an M&A analyst at data provider DrillingInfo.

Concho Resources Inc earlier this year paid $8 billion in stock, or more than $70,000 per acre, for West Texas shale rival RSP Permian.

The purchase brings together two companies with holdings in the same areas of the Permian, said Dittmar, potentially allowing for longer horizontal wells, shared labour and equipment.

For independent oil producers like Diamondback, adding new drilling prospects represents the best way to compete for services with larger rivals that have moved into the Permian this year despite pressure by investors to focus on shareholder returns.

Shale producers including Apache Corp, ConocoPhillips, Parsley Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources recently have increased their 2018 capital budgets as oil prices have held above $65 a barrel.

Exxon Mobil Corp, BP PLC and other large oil companies that missed out on in the early years of the shale boom are also boosting shale investments, using historical alliances to secure a larger role with oilfield service and pipeline companies in the Permian.

Last month, BP agreed to pay $10.5 billion, its largest purchase in nearly two decades, to acquire assets in three shale basins from Australian mining company BHP Billiton. That deal also was spurred by hedge fund Elliott Management.

Corvex and activist Carl Icahn, who last week disclosed he had acquired more stock in Energen, were not available for immediate comment.

Diamondback's implied offer of $84.95 per Energen share represents a premium of about 16 percent to Energen's Tuesday close. The transaction includes $830 million in net debt.

Energen shares rose 9.3 percent to $79.90 in after-market trading, while Diamondback shares fell 5.5 percent to $126.40.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc is the financial adviser to Diamondback, while J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co are financial advisers to Energen.

(Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Ernest Scheyder in Houston; editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Tom Brown)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APACHE CORPORATION 0.48% 43.9 Delayed Quote.4.62%
BP -0.54% 555.3 Delayed Quote.6.81%
CONOCOPHILLIPS 1.52% 72.15 Delayed Quote.31.06%
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC 1.43% 133.75 Delayed Quote.4.45%
ENERGEN CORPORATION 2.49% 73.14 Delayed Quote.25.46%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -0.32% 78.31 Delayed Quote.-5.05%
PENUMBRA INC 0.91% 122.65 Delayed Quote.32.15%
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES 0.12% 183.34 Delayed Quote.7.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:00aMEMORIAL HEALTH SERVICES : Long Beach Medical Center & Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach Stay CNOR® Strong for Third Consecutive Year
PU
12:46aBerkshire boosts Goldman, Teva stakes; buys more Apple
RE
12:13aDiamondback to buy Energen in $9.2 billion deal to boost Permian presence
RE
12:02aErdogan says Turkey will boycott U.S. electronics, lira steadies
RE
12:01aNORTH DAKOTA DEMOCRATIC NPL PARTY : Cramer Out of Touch with ND, Example Infinity
PU
08/14West Virginia Court Impeachment Sets Up a Legal Showdown -- Update
DJ
08/14PETA PEOPLE FOR ETHICAL TREATMENT OF ANIMALS : ‘I’m ME, Not MEAT’ Billboard Aims to Honor Cows Killed in Truck Crash
PU
08/14Berkshire boosts Goldman, Teva stakes; buys more Apple
RE
08/14CITY OF AUBURN NY : Launches “Wipes Clog Pipes” Public Education Campaign
PU
08/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MUSK BID FOR TESLA: no formal offer, no firm deals with advisers
2T. ROWE PRICE GROUP : Major Tesla shareholders trimmed stakes last quarter - filings
3TESLA : A look at Tesla's nine-member board
4CELANESE CORPORATION : CELANESE : Announces Price Increase for Acetate Flake
5ROSL RESUT : Rosehill Resources Inc. to Present at EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.