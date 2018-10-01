Log in
Diana DiPreta Joins WNC as Originator for the Northeast

10/01/2018

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WNC, a leading provider of investment, asset management and development services in the affordable housing industry, announced today that the firm has hired seasoned originations professional Diana DiPreta as originator for the company's northeast territory.

WNC Logo (PRNewsfoto/WNC)

"Diana brings a wealth of experience and relationships in the northeast that will prove valuable as we further expand in the region," said Anil Advani, executive vice president of originations and finance with WNC. "She is a tremendous addition to the WNC team and we are pleased to welcome her to the firm."

Prior to joining WNC, DiPreta spent seven years with Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York City, where she ultimately served as senior equity originator and senior vice president. While with the firm she was responsible for the bank's northern and central territories, including New York City, Boston and Chicago, where she closed upwards of $850 million in tax credit investments. Previously, she spent three years as a commercial real estate underwriter with Santander Bank, where she was responsible for underwriting real estate transactions and managing a team of portfolio managers, and one year with Blackheath Financial prior to its acquisition by Zenta.

DiPreta earned a bachelor's degree from Binghamton University and a certificate in real estate finance and investment from New York University. She is a board member of the Queens Community House and junior board finance chair of Girls Educational and Mentoring Services.

About WNC
WNC, founded in 1971 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., is a national investor in real estate and community development initiatives, as well as a leading investor in low-income housing tax credits (LIHTC). WNC has acquired more than $9.3 billion of assets totaling in excess of 1,375 properties in 47 states, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. WNC's investor base exceeds 19,500 institutional and retail clients, including Fortune 500 companies, multinational banks, and insurance companies. Additional information is available at www.wncinc.com.

Contact
Julie Leber
Spotlight Marketing Communications
949.427.1391
julie@spotlightmarcom.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diana-dipreta-joins-wnc-as-originator-for-the-northeast-300721983.html

SOURCE WNC


© PRNewswire 2018
