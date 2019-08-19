Log in
Diana, a Blockchain Lunar Registry, Aims to Tokenize the Moon

08/19/2019 | 03:54pm EDT

- Introducing blockchain technology for outer space assets for the first time in the world

For the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing, a project is underway to register the Moon with Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT).

Diana, which is promoting the 'Blockchain Lunar Registry', is launching a dApp (Decentralization app) service that can mark the land of the Moon and trade it using the blockchain.

Currently, the Moon is listed, according to UN Treaty, as a common heritage of mankind that no country can own. However, due to the tremendous resources of the Moon, competition for ownership of the Moon between certain countries and companies is becoming increasingly fierce.

Governments are jumping into a competition to create domestic laws to rival the UN Outer Space Treaty. In 2015, the United States enacted the Commercial Space Launch Competitiveness Act (CSLCA), which encourages private space development, and in 2017 Luxembourg passed a bill allowing ownership of resources mined in outer space by private companies.

Diana promotes collective registration to secure the possible right of man to the Moon to propose a solution to 'who owns the moon'. We also issue DIA tokens based on Ethereum ERC-20x via Proof of Registry (PoR).

The Diana project aims to clearly define the possible rights of mankind to the Moon, given the increased possibility of ownership disputes, through collective registration.

Anybody can participate in the collective registration of the Moon using the Diana registration system. Of the approximately 3.87 billion cells generated by dividing the Moon into specific areas (9,790m²), 2 billion, on the front side of the Moon visible to the human eye, are available for now.

Participants can assign addresses with their own meaning for the selected registration area. Since it can be transferred to a third party in real time, it can be an everlasting gift for those you love.

A Diana representative, Jason Goo said, "Blockchain-based registration service will revolutionize the current land transactions and records through transparent and reliable rights guarantees." They also added, "The Diana project will be a great opportunity for the Moon to be a daily interest”.


© Business Wire 2019
