Diasome Announces Presentations at the American Diabetes Association's 79th Scientific Sessions

05/29/2019 | 10:06am EDT

CLEVELAND, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diasome Pharmaceuticals, Inc., today announced upcoming presentations of an abstract highlighting data from the company’s Phase 2b ISLE-1 clinical trial of hepatocyte directed vesicle technology at the American Diabetes Association’s 79th Scientific Sessions being held from June 7-11, 2019 in San Francisco, California.

Details of the poster presentation and ePoster Theater presentation are as follows:

Poster Presentation
Title: Divergent Hypoglycemic Effects of Hepatic Directed Prandial Insulin: A 6-Month Study in Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus (T1DM)
Session Date/Time: Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:30 AM P.D.T.
Location: Poster Hall (Hall F, North Exhibition Level)

ePoster Theater Presentation
Title: Divergent Hypoglycemic Effects of Hepatic Directed Prandial Insulin: A 6-Month Study in Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus (T1DM)
Session Date/Time: Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 12:00 PM P.D.T.
Location: Exhibit Hall (ePoster Theater B)

About Diasome Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Diasome Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is developing Hepatocyte Directed Vesicle (HDV) technology, which may be mixed with any commercially available insulin, to lessen the instances of blood glucose highs and lows in patients living with diabetes. HDV technology has the potential to improve the safety and efficacy of all insulins by restoring the liver’s natural role in glucose control. For more information, visit www.diasome.com.

Media Contact:
Cherilyn Cecchini, M.D.
LifeSci Public Relations
+1.646.876.5196
ccecchini@lifescipublicrelations.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
