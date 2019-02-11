Dicker Data : Final Dividend FY18

11 February 2019

FINAL DIVIDEND DECLARED FOR FY18

Dicker Data Limited (ASX: DDR) (Company) is pleased to announce that a final dividend for the FY18 financial year has today been declared at 7.0 cents per share, fully franked. The record date will be Friday 15 February 2019 with payment date on Friday 1 March 2019.

With the three interim dividends paid during 2018, this would bring total dividend to be paid for the FY18 year to 20.20 cents per share. This is an increase of 3.4 cents per share or 20.2% from FY17.

Type Payment Date Dividend per share (cents) FY Payment Date Dividend per share (cents) FY

Interim 01-Jun-18 0.0440 2018 09-Jun-17 0.0400 2017 Interim 03-Sep-18 0.0440 2018 01-Sep-17 0.0400 2017 Interim 03-Dec-18 0.0440 2018 01-Dec-17 0.0400 2017 Final 01-Mar-19 0.0700 2018 02-Mar-18 0.0480 2017 0.2020 0.1680

The increase in the final dividend is partly attributed to the tax refund received during FY18, that had previously been provisioned for in the 2017 results, as disclosed in our Interim Financial Report.

The audited Appendix 4E and Annual Report for FY18 is expected to be released on 28th February 2019 where full details of the FY18 results will be provided.

For and on behalf of the Board,

David Dicker

Chairman & CEO

