Dicker Data : Final Dividend FY18

02/11/2019 | 01:00am EST

11 February 2019

Manager of Company Announcements ASX Limited

Exchange Centre 20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000

FINAL DIVIDEND DECLARED FOR FY18

Dicker Data Limited (ASX: DDR) (Company) is pleased to announce that a final dividend for the FY18 financial year has today been declared at 7.0 cents per share, fully franked. The record date will be Friday 15 February 2019 with payment date on Friday 1 March 2019.

With the three interim dividends paid during 2018, this would bring total dividend to be paid for the FY18 year to 20.20 cents per share. This is an increase of 3.4 cents per share or 20.2% from FY17.

Type

Payment

Date

Dividend per share (cents)

FY

Payment

Date

Dividend per share (cents)

FY

Interim

01-Jun-18

0.0440

2018

09-Jun-17

0.0400

2017

Interim

03-Sep-18

0.0440

2018

01-Sep-17

0.0400

2017

Interim

03-Dec-18

0.0440

2018

01-Dec-17

0.0400

2017

Final

01-Mar-19

0.0700

2018

02-Mar-18

0.0480

2017

0.2020

0.1680

The increase in the final dividend is partly attributed to the tax refund received during FY18, that had previously been provisioned for in the 2017 results, as disclosed in our Interim Financial Report.

The audited Appendix 4E and Annual Report for FY18 is expected to be released on 28th February 2019 where full details of the FY18 results will be provided.

For and on behalf of the Board,

David Dicker

Chairman & CEO

About Dicker Data Limited

Dicker Data Limited was listed on the Australian Stock Exchange on January 24, 2011. Since its listing, the company has achieved record trading results. The Company is Australia's largest and longest established Australian owned distributor of information technology products. Its vendors include Hewlett‐Packard, Cisco, Microsoft, Lenovo, Symantec, RSA, Toshiba, Samsung, ASUS and other major brands. The Company's clients include over 5,000 value added resellers. For more information, click here.

Disclaimer

Dicker Data Limited published this content on 11 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2019 05:59:07 UTC
