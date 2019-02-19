Dicker Data : New Zealand Appointed As Sole Lenovo DCG Distributor

20/02/2019

DICKER DATA NZ APPOINTED AS SOLE LENOVO DATACENTRE GROUP (DCG) DISTRIBUTOR

The Board of Directors of Dicker Data Limited (ASX: DDR) are pleased to announce our appointment as the sole distributor for Lenovo DCG in the New Zealand market. The announcement marks the consolidation of Lenovo's distribution strategy as they move from two distributors to an exclusive agreement with Dicker Data NZ.

David Dicker, Chairman and CEO, Dicker Data Limited, said "It's extremely pleasing to see Lenovo demonstrating their confidence in our NZ business with this substantial change in strategy.

Moving to an exclusive distribution agreement will enable us to invest into hiring more resources and to create a unique go to market strategy focused on delivering long-term profitable growth for both organisations."

"Customers are at the centre of our world, and so rather than a channel-push strategy, we have decided to implement a model focused on the customer whereby Dicker Data will provide

Lenovo DCG with an end-to-end go to market," said Nathan Knight, General Manager, Lenovo DCG, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). "We have put both of our distributors through a rigorous process over the last six months and have made the decision to appoint Dicker Data NZ.

Together, we are able to bring an end-to-end market proposition to New Zealand, allowing for the best relationship with partners and end users."

For and on behalf of the Board,

David Dicker

Chairman & CEO

