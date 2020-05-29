Dickey's Barbecue Pit Answers Off-Premise Demand by Extending Free Delivery Through June

Dallas, TX, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world’s largest barbecue concept, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, is reporting unprecedented off-premise sales and is meeting demand trends by extending its free delivery offer through the end of June.

The Dallas-based franchise is up 93.8% in delivery sales alone compared to January. In addition, Dickey’s digital sales continue to climb with the barbecue brand reporting a 110.8% increase week-over-week.

“Although many states are beginning to reopen, we want guests to take comfort in knowing they can still have their favorite barbecue delivered for free as some folks continue to shelter at home,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Guests can order any of Dickey’s slow-smoked classics for free contactless delivery at dickeys.com and through the Dickey’s app. For a limited time, guests can add ribs to any plate for just $2 each and the deals continue every Monday with Dickey’s $3 Classic Sandwich, $6 Westerner Sandwich and $9 Westerner Plate.

Larger groups can save big when they use the code 10offcatering to receive 10% off their barbecue catering order at dickeys.com or call 1-866-BARBECUE (866-227-2328) to speak to a catering expert and receive a customized free quote.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

