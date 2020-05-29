Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dickey's Barbecue Pit Answers Off-Premise Demand by Extending Free Delivery Through June

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/29/2020 | 11:33am EDT

Dallas, TX, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world’s largest barbecue concept, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, is reporting unprecedented off-premise sales and is meeting demand trends by extending its free delivery offer through the end of June.

The Dallas-based franchise is up 93.8% in delivery sales alone compared to January. In addition, Dickey’s digital sales continue to climb with the barbecue brand reporting a 110.8% increase week-over-week.

“Although many states are beginning to reopen, we want guests to take comfort in knowing they can still have their favorite barbecue delivered for free as some folks continue to shelter at home,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Guests can order any of Dickey’s slow-smoked classics for free contactless delivery at dickeys.com and through the Dickey’s app. For a limited time, guests can add ribs to any plate for just $2 each and the deals continue every Monday with Dickey’s $3 Classic Sandwich, $6 Westerner Sandwich and $9 Westerner Plate.

Larger groups can save big when they use the code 10offcatering to receive 10% off their barbecue catering order at dickeys.com or call 1-866-BARBECUE (866-227-2328) to speak to a catering expert and receive a customized free quote.

Learn more about franchising with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit by visiting classic.dickeys.com/franchise or call (866) 340-6188. Find your nearest Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location by visiting dickeys.com/locations.

Follow Dickey’s on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Download the Dickey’s app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com

 

###

Attachment 

Greer Martin
Dickey's Barbecue Pit
9729713898
gmartin@dickeys.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:45aPOZAVAROVALNICA SAVA D D : Life insurer NLB Vita d.d. becomes part of the Sava Insurance Group
PU
11:45aROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION : Repurchase of own shares on 29 May 2020
AQ
11:45aCANADA HOUSE WELLNESS : IIROC Trading Halt - CHV
AQ
11:45aWIRECARD AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:45aUnibail-Rodamco-Westfield successfully completes the disposal of five French shopping centres valued at more than 2 Bn
GL
11:45aUNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : Rodamco-Westfield successfully completes the disposal of five French shopping centres valued at more than 2 Bn
GL
11:44aAM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of Redbridge Insurance Company Limited
BU
11:42a(SRNE) LEAD PLAINTIFF ALERT : Does Your Loss Exceed $100,000 In Sorrento Therapeutics? Contact Johnson Fistel, LLP
PR
11:42auBreakiFix Opens Second Fresno County Location in Clovis
GL
11:41aDaniel York Appointed Cox Media Group President and Chief Executive Officer
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : to Take 50% Stake in Parent of Chinese Car Maker Jianghuai
2ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : London stocks retreat as U.S.-China tensions weigh
3MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC : Coffee maker JDE Peet's shares pop 15% after $17 billion virtual IPO
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : SHELL A : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
5CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION : CANOPY GROWTH : reports $1.3B fourth-quarter loss, hits reset on strategic focus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group