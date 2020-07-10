Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dickey's Barbecue Pit Begins Q3 With Dozens of New Development Deals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 10:17am EDT

Dallas, TX, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is maintaining its long-standing status as the world’s largest barbecue franchise with a robust roster of new store openings and new franchise agreements across the U.S.

After an impressive second quarter, Dickey’s continued the momentum by opening six new locations, including one in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Oklahoma and two in Texas. The family-owned and operated franchise with locations across North America and several international outposts in Eurasia and the Middle East is on track to open 30 additional restaurants in the U.S. by September.

“During this challenging time in our industry, we have been proud to continue serving our authentic Texas-style barbecue and Southern hospitality across the country,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.  “Our development team has also been busy the last three months signing deals in new areas like Rhode Island and expanding in Nevada, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Texas. Whether it’s a stand-alone location, food trucks, or travel centers – we have great options for everyone.”

Available franchising opportunities for U.S. and global territories are accessible to view on Dickey’s new franchising site that launched earlier this month. Interested prospects can visit franchise.dickeys.com to find more information on Dickey’s opening process, financial investment costs, veteran opportunities and more.

To learn more, follow Dickey’s on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com

 

Attachment 

Greer Martin
Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.
9729713898
gmartin@dickeys.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:33aGILEAD SCIENCES : Remdesivir cuts COVID-19 death risk by 62%, drugmaker says
AQ
10:31aLIBERTY GLOBAL : Deploys Remote Phy TechnologyOver 200 Virgin Media customers in Coventry will benefit from increased reliability and capacity thanks to the first commercial...
PU
10:31aJULY 10, 2020 &NDASH; CANADIAN OVERSEAS PETROLEUM LIMITED : ShoreCan and Essar Mauritius Extend Backstop Date
PU
10:31aBIOSTOCK : Aptahem comments on the new Covid-19 project
AQ
10:31aLINDSAY : Investor Presentation - July 2020
PU
10:31aIH&SMEFD Circular Letter No. 22 of 2020 - Regulatory Relief to Dampen the Effects of Covid-19 - Amendment in Prudential Regulations for Housing Finance HF-9
PU
10:31aFROM CLASSROOM TO CLOUD : Resources to Facilitate a Smooth Transition Online
PU
10:31aCME GROUP : Foundation Awards Over $1 Million in Grants to Further Support Education Initiatives Across Chicago
PR
10:31aCatering Services Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 2020-2024 | Increasing Popularity of Online Catering to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
10:31aCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Data Center Management Services Procurement Intelligence Report Forecasts Spend Growth of Over USD 40 Billion
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX, INC. : NETFLIX COM INC : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
2CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: TIM excludes Huawei from 5G core equipment tender in Italy, Brazil - sources
3ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. : PANDEMIC-PROOFING: Insurance may never be the same again
4NEMETSCHEK SE : NEMETSCHEK AG : Barclays sticks Neutral
5INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group