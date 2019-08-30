Dickey's Barbecue Pit Changes the Game with New Wings and Ribs Launching this Fall

Dallas, Tex, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is introducing slow-smoked chicken wings to their line-up this fall and fans can score their wings or fall-off-the-bone pork ribs in a variety of new, bold flavors .

To kick-off football season, beginning August 30th guests can elevate their tailgate with a variety of bold new flavors for their ribs or wings. Guests can choose from 5 new sauces including Sweet Barbecue, Carolina Barbecue, Buffalo, Hot Buffalo, Texas Hot and a new Lemon Pepper rub in addition to Dickey’s fan favorites Rib Rub and Classic Barbecue sauce.

“We’re launching new sauces this season because just like football, everyone has a favorite team and we know barbecue sauce is no different,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit. “With our new rub and sauces, we’ve got something for everyone on your team to enjoy.”

Dickey’s Texas-style wings and ribs are now available in 6, 9, 12, 18 and 24 pieces to feed every size good time gathering.

“We wanted to provide our guests options for every occasion whether it be a meal for two in one of our restaurants or a classic tailgate party for 100,” says Dickey.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to more than 550 locations in 45 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2017 again won a top 10 on the list. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

