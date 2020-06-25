Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dickey's Barbecue Pit Debuts New Franchise Website

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/25/2020 | 11:07pm EDT

Dallas, TX, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To continue its commitment to provide continuous support and an enhanced experience for its franchisees, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit just launched an all-new franchise website.

The new website goes into greater depth about the details of owning a Dickey’s Barbecue Pit franchise. It’s easier to navigate through Dickey’s available markets, international opportunities, brand facts, opening processes, and basic qualifications for joining the family. It also now highlights Veteran opportunities and current partnerships that Dickey’s has with the Veteran community. In addition, Dickey’s updated franchise site features franchisee testimonial videos that highlight the perspective from current owners/operators.

“Finding a franchise opportunity can be daunting and our goal is to highlight all of the opportunities available at Dickey’s to help make that decision process easier for new prospects,” said Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “The new website is modern and engaging, and it better reflects Dickey’s brand voice, story and the entrepreneurial advantages of owning a Dickey’s franchise. We couldn’t be more thrilled to launch this improved experience for our current and future franchisees.”

In an ongoing effort to seek out qualified partners across the globe, Dickey’s has engaged in a partner search through the International Partner Search (IPS) vehicle sponsored by the United States Department of Commerce. The barbecue franchise, with more than 500 locations, opened its first international locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in 2018 and has since expanded its overseas footprint to include developments in Brazil, Egypt, Pakistan and Georgia.

In 1994, the Dallas-based Dickey’s Barbecue Pit began franchising and offering veterans a 25% discount off their initial franchise fee. In that time, Dickey’s grew to become the world’s largest barbecue franchise and in 2019 was recognized as the Global Franchise Award Winner in the Food and Beverage Category.

To view the new franchise website, visit franchise.dickeys.com.

To learn more, follow Dickey’s on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com

Attachment 

Greer Martin
Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.
9729713898
gmartin@dickeys.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:16aABBVIE : Allergan, an AbbVie Company, and Molecular Partners Receive Complete Response Letter from FDA on Biologics License Application for Abicipar pegol
PR
01:07aPYX RESOURCES LIMITED (NSX : PYX) Mines & Money EMEA Conference Presentation
AQ
01:05aHORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA : Hornbach posts record quarter
EQ
01:05aCosmo receives positive EMA CHMP Opinion recommending approval of Methylene Blue MMX for the visualization of colorectal lesions during colonoscopies
TE
01:05aVIVORYON THERAPEUTICS AG : Vivoryon Therapeutics Provides Update on US and EU Alzheimer's Clinical Trial Program with PQ912
EQ
01:05aMEDIA RELEASE : Helvetia successfully concludes the acquisition of Caser
TE
01:05aVONOVIA SE : Vonovia acquires a 2.6% stake in Dutch Residential Fund Vesteda
EQ
01:05aZUR ROSE : strengthens European market leadership through acquisition of mail-order and diabetes activities of Apotal Group
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Pricing of Public Offerings of $20 Million of ..
2AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : Netherlands agrees to contribute 3.4 billion euros to Air France-KLM bailout
3Stocks going nowhere as virus fears hold optimism in check
4PLUG POWER INC. : PLUG POWER : Presentation (opens in new window)
5WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION : WESTPAC BANKING : Australian regulator loses legal appeal in Westpac bank lendin..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group