Dickey's Barbecue Pit Debuts New Franchise Website

Dallas, TX, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To continue its commitment to provide continuous support and an enhanced experience for its franchisees, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit just launched an all-new franchise website.

The new website goes into greater depth about the details of owning a Dickey’s Barbecue Pit franchise. It’s easier to navigate through Dickey’s available markets, international opportunities, brand facts, opening processes, and basic qualifications for joining the family. It also now highlights Veteran opportunities and current partnerships that Dickey’s has with the Veteran community. In addition, Dickey’s updated franchise site features franchisee testimonial videos that highlight the perspective from current owners/operators.

“Finding a franchise opportunity can be daunting and our goal is to highlight all of the opportunities available at Dickey’s to help make that decision process easier for new prospects,” said Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “The new website is modern and engaging, and it better reflects Dickey’s brand voice, story and the entrepreneurial advantages of owning a Dickey’s franchise. We couldn’t be more thrilled to launch this improved experience for our current and future franchisees.”

In an ongoing effort to seek out qualified partners across the globe, Dickey’s has engaged in a partner search through the International Partner Search (IPS) vehicle sponsored by the United States Department of Commerce. The barbecue franchise, with more than 500 locations, opened its first international locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in 2018 and has since expanded its overseas footprint to include developments in Brazil, Egypt, Pakistan and Georgia.

In 1994, the Dallas-based Dickey’s Barbecue Pit began franchising and offering veterans a 25% discount off their initial franchise fee. In that time, Dickey’s grew to become the world’s largest barbecue franchise and in 2019 was recognized as the Global Franchise Award Winner in the Food and Beverage Category.

To view the new franchise website, visit franchise.dickeys.com.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

