Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dickey's Barbecue Pit Donates 100,000 Sandwiches to First Responders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/04/2020 | 06:01am EDT

Dallas, TX, April 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit donated 100,000 free sandwiches to grocery store employees, first responders and medical workers serving on the front line in Arizona earlier this week.

The Dallas-based barbecue concept has roughly 20 Phoenix-area locations who have partnered together to say thanks and give away free barbecue to hundreds of local essential businesses, such as pharmacies, independent doctors’ offices and grocery chains like Costco and Kroger.

“Although these are difficult times, we believe it’s important to support our local communities and give back to the front line,” said Laura Rea Dickey CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “At Dickey’s, we are proud to serve the countless first responders who are working tirelessly to keep us all safe and healthy.”

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit’s charitable arm, the Dickey Foundation, proudly supports first responders in communities across the United States. The foundation provides safety equipment such as helmets, shields, respiratory masks and overall support for local first responders. Donate to The Dickey Foundation here.

Learn more about franchising with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit by visiting dickeys.com/franchise or call (866) 340-6188. To find your nearest Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, visit dickeys.com/location.

Follow Dickey’s on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Download the Dickey’s App from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked on-site in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com

 

###

Greer Martin
Dickey's Barbecue Pit 
9729713898
gmartin@dickeys.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:41aBANCO BPM S P A : April 04, 2020 - Price sensitiveORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF BANCO BPM S.p.A.
PU
06:01aDickey's Barbecue Pit Donates 100,000 Sandwiches to First Responders
GL
06:01aINTUIT : TurboTax to Help Millions of Americans Get Their Stimulus Payments with Launch of Free Stimulus Registration Product
BU
04:51aEVOLUTION GAMING : Studio operations in Georgia reopened
AQ
03:25aTUNIU : to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on April 9, 2020
PR
03:02aCIMB : Singapore?s Ikhlas Capital eyes mid-2020 fund close, rethinks $500 mln target
RE
03:01aCASSAVA SCIENCES : Due to COVID-19, Pain Therapeutics Conference Will be Accessed Remotely
AQ
02:48aJPMORGAN CHASE : Small Firms See Hiccups Applying for New Loans
DJ
02:48aDiamond Business Loses Luster -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aFed Is Unlikely to Halt Bank Dividends -- WSJ
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : Diamond Business Loses Luster -- WSJ
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA CUTS CONTRACTORS FROM CALIFORNIA, NEVADA FACTORIES: CNBC
3THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Kraft Heinz cuts output at three plants, adds shifts for mac & cheese
4BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION : Fed Is Unlikely to Halt Bank Dividends -- WSJ
5WALMART INC. : WALMART : Stockpiling Boosts Sales for Walmart

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group