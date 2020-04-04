Dickey's Barbecue Pit Donates 100,000 Sandwiches to First Responders

Dallas, TX, April 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit donated 100,000 free sandwiches to grocery store employees, first responders and medical workers serving on the front line in Arizona earlier this week.

The Dallas-based barbecue concept has roughly 20 Phoenix-area locations who have partnered together to say thanks and give away free barbecue to hundreds of local essential businesses, such as pharmacies, independent doctors’ offices and grocery chains like Costco and Kroger.

“Although these are difficult times, we believe it’s important to support our local communities and give back to the front line,” said Laura Rea Dickey CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “At Dickey’s, we are proud to serve the countless first responders who are working tirelessly to keep us all safe and healthy.”

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit’s charitable arm, the Dickey Foundation, proudly supports first responders in communities across the United States. The foundation provides safety equipment such as helmets, shields, respiratory masks and overall support for local first responders. Donate to The Dickey Foundation here.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked on-site in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

