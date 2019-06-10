Log in
Dickey's Barbecue Pit Founder and CEO Visit California For Guest Appreciation Events

06/10/2019 | 06:41pm EDT

California, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit founder Roland Dickey, Sr. aka Mr. Dickey, Chief Executive Officer Laura Rea Dickey and Dean of Barbecue University Chris Kelley travel to southern California area for local guest appreciation events this June.

On June 11th in Tustin, June 12th in Brea and June 20th in La Quinta, members of the Dickey family will be signing Mr. Dickey Cookbooks and giving them away to the first 50 guests in-store that day. In addition, the participating locations will offer $2 Pulled Pork Classic Sandwiches as a thank to the community for choosing Dickey’s as their go-to place for Texas-style barbecue. 

“Our guests are an extension of our family and have supported us since 1941,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants Inc. “We’re honored to share our appreciation to the communities that have hosted us for over 70 years.” 

As an additional thank you to those who serve and protect their community, first responders in uniform will receive a discounted meal. 

Dickey’s opened as a barbecue stand in Dallas, TX in 1941 and has grown to a franchise system with more than 500 locations. Each Dickey’s Barbecue Pit restaurant still slow-smokes their meat on-site every day using the same technique passed down through generations. 

Find your nearest Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location here. Find more information about national and international franchise opportunities here

Follow Dickey’s on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

Download the Dickey’s App from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation's largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to more than 550 locations in 45 states. In 2016, Dickey's won first place on Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers and Shakers" list and in 2017 again won a top 10 on the list. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation's Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

###

Greer Martin
Dickey's Barbecue Pit 
9729713898
gmartin@dickeys.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
