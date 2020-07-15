Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dickey's Barbecue Pit Honors First Responders With First Charitable Big Yellow Cup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
07/15/2020 | 12:29pm EDT

Dallas, TX, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is commemorating those who protect and serve communities across the nation with the launch of its new First Responder Tribute Cups.

From July 15 through Sept. 30, the world’s largest barbecue concept will offer a 32-ounce limited-edition collectible Big Yellow Cup. A portion of the proceeds from every cup sold will be donated to The Dickey Foundation, which provides safety equipment such as helmets, shields, respiratory masks and overall support for local first responders.

In addition to offering First Responder Tribute Cups, from Aug. 1 through Sept. 8, the Texas-style barbecue brand will host the Dickey’s Community Heroes Campaign. To enter, participants can post a photo of a difference maker from their community on their personal Facebook or Instagram profile, say why they nominated them, use hashtags #MyHero and #DickeysBarbecuePit and follow and tag Dickey’s Facebook or Instagram page and the nominee.

One lucky grand prize winner will receive free barbecue for a year! Four additional winners will have $500 donated to the charity of their choice.

“Dickey’s Barbecue Pit and The Dickey Foundation are proud supporters of our local heroes,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Dickey’s Big Yellow Cup is iconic, just like first responders are icons in our communities. We look forward to honoring those that work to keep us safe through our First Responder Tribute Cups and Community Heroes Campaign.”

In 1988, Roland Dickey Jr. wanted fans to take home a Dickey’s souvenir that would be both useful and environmentally conscious. He created Dickey’s original Big Yellow Cup, which has since become a special pantry staple for guests all over the world. Over the years, guests started sending in photos of how they use their Big Yellow Cups, and it quickly became a tradition to take and send in photos of their cups’ travels. The iconic Big Yellow Cup is now recognized all over pop culture, recently making its appearance in the Netflix series Tiger King.

Dickey’s Community Heroes Campaign’s complete rules will be available on dickeys.com before the contest begins. To learn more, follow Dickey’s on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com

Attachment 

Greer Martin
Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.
9729713898
gmartin@dickeys.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:39pKRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES : Plans shareholder meeting and to become america's first otc public benefit corporation, citing purpose, accountability and transparency
AQ
12:36pCOLAS : Rail wins its first contract in Singapore
PU
12:35pWINMARK CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:33pZacks Research Set UC Asset (UCASU) Target Price at $4.50 Per Unit
BU
12:32pSWISS RE : insurers oppose immigration changes, Re head tells paper
RE
12:32pMODERNA : Wall Street climbs, tentatively, with hopes for vaccine
AQ
12:32pGoldman's Traders, Bankers Keep Profit Steady While Rivals Falter -- 2nd Update
DJ
12:32pUNITEDHEALTH : Second-Quarter Profit Rose -- 2nd Update
DJ
12:31pDEINOVE : DNV3837 Antibiotic Candidate: the Phase II Trial Continues in the United States, Despite a Disrupted Context Due to The COVID-19 Outbreak
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : UK to purge Huawei from 5G by end of 2027, siding with Trump over China
2WINMARK CORPORATION : WINMARK CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, ..
3SWISS RE LTD : SWISS RE : insurers oppose immigration changes, Re head tells paper
4Zacks Research Set UC Asset (UCASU) Target Price at $4.50 Per Unit
5MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Wall Street climbs, tentatively, with hopes for vaccine

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group