Dickey's Barbecue Pit Honors Those Who Served With Free Barbecue This Veterans Day

11/08/2019 | 05:33pm EST

Dallas, TX, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is giving back to those who serve us this Veterans Day with a smokin’ good deal! On Monday, November 11 Dickey’s will salute our veterans with a free classic sandwich and a side at participating Dickey’s locations. Guests can stop by in-store with their military ID or valid proof of service to redeem this special. 

After serving in World War I, Travis Dickey opened the brand’s original location in 1941. The Dallas-based Dickey’s Barbecue Pit began franchising and offering veterans a 25% discount off their initial franchise fee in 1994. Since that time, Dickey’s has grown to become the world’s largest barbecue franchise and was named a Top Military Franchise by G.I. Jobs, a veteran-owned magazine that focuses on helping military veterans locate career opportunities.

"My grandfather served this country as have many of our franchisees,” said Roland Dickey, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Dickey’s Capital Group. “For over 78 years, Dickey’s is proud to have honored the brave men and women who served our country.”

Army Veteran and Dickey’s franchisee Wendy Williams has a store in Gulf Breeze, Florida near Holburt Fields and Eglin Air Force Bases. Wendy is actively involved in her local veteran community and believes, “We wouldn’t have the freedom we have today without them and anyone who has served our county deserves recognition for the sacrifices they made to keep us safe.”

To learn more about franchising with Dickey’s, visit Dickey’s franchising page or call 866-340-6188. Find your nearest Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location here.

Follow Dickey’s on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Download the Dickey’s App from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. 

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 78 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations across the nation have served guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked on-site in a hickory wood burning pit for up to 14 hours. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with 2 international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation's Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com. 

Greer Martin
Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants Inc.
972-248-9899 Ext.156
gmartin@dickeys.com

