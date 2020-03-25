Log in
Dickey's Barbecue Pit Launches New Necessity Offerings

03/25/2020 | 02:48pm EDT

Dallas, TX, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is launching slow-smoked whole meats and an array of grocery items for guests to order online at Dickeys.com and through the Dickey’s app. This Thursday, toilet paper, paper towels, boxes of gloves and bottled water will be available to order for delivery or pick-up at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations across the U.S.

Hickory-smoked pork butts, kielbasa sausages, racks of ribs and briskets will all be available in whole sizes for barbecue fans to feed their entire crew. In addition, Dickey’s southern sides will be available in a new larger size to complement guests placing bulk orders.

“Dickey’s has been a staple in communities since 1941 and we’re open and here to serve you all the essentials you need during this difficult time,” says Laura Rea Dickey CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is offering free delivery through the end of April and this Sunday, Dickey’s guests who place an order of $10 or more on Dickeys.com or through the Dickey’s app and use the code KEFOLO will receive a free kid’s meal with their purchase. Other deals available online to Dickey’s guests for delivery or carry-out include 2 two meat plates for only $24 and for curbside pick-up, guests can receive $5 off their order of $25 or more using the code CARRYOUT online at dickeys.com and the Dickey’s app.

Learn more about franchising with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit or call (866) 340-6188. Find your nearest Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked on-site in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with 2 international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com

Greer Martin
Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.
9729713898
gmartin@dickeys.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
