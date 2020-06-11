Log in
Dickey's Barbecue Pit Launches Retail Products with Harps

06/11/2020 | 05:23pm EDT

Dallas, TX, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit recently partnered with Arkansas-based grocery chain, Harps to extend their barbecue beans for Dickey’s fans to enjoy at home.

Dickey’s Original Barbecue Beans, Jalapeno Barbecue Beans, Brown Sugar Hickory Beans and Sweet Molasses Beans will be available in all 115 Harps locations across the U.S. starting this Summer.

“Our focus is to share our great authentic, Texas flavor with guests across the globe and we look forward to our new partnership with Harps to bring more folks our delicious barbecue beans,” said Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group.

Harps Food Stores, Inc., based in Springdale, Arkansas, is a chain of 115 supermarkets located across Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Kansas. The company sells both groceries and sporting goods in some larger stores, with several locations also incorporating pharmacies and fuel centers.

Learn more about franchising with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit by visiting classic.dickeys.com/franchise or call (866) 340-6188. To find your nearest Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location, visit dickeys.com/locations.

Follow Dickey’s on FacebookInstagram and Twitter. Follow Harps on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram, Linkedin.

Download the Dickey’s App from the Apple App Store or Google Play. Download the Harps App for the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. 

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked on-site in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

 

###

Attachment 

Greer Martin
Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.
9729713898
gmartin@dickeys.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
