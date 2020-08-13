Dickey's Barbecue Pit Launches Virtual Kitchens as New Franchise Opportunity

Dallas, TX, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is expanding its franchise opportunities to feature another nontraditional franchise model – virtual kitchens.

The world’s largest barbecue franchise has executed area development agreements to bring more of Dickey’s slow-smoked, Texas-style barbecue to Chicago, Houston and Orlando, as well as make its debut in Providence, Rhode Island. All locations will serve guests via delivery through a virtual kitchen facility.

The virtual kitchen model allows restaurants to maximize delivery coverage without the upfront investment that a traditional brick-and-mortar location requires. Because the facility includes a kitchen for restaurants to prepare foods, the only equipment needed to operate a Dickey’s location is a smoker and a warming cabinet. Virtual kitchens handle food delivery and have additional staff at the facility, so the barbecue brand will only need to employ a limited number of team members. In addition to virtual kitchens meeting lower labor costs, they also offer a fast-track to opening, with a location able to begin serving in just one month.

“Virtual kitchens are a unique franchising opportunity that gives us a new and innovative way to capitalize on consumer trends at a low cost,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Delivery is a rapidly growing channel in our industry right now, and we believe it will continue to be a preference for guests post-pandemic.”

Dickey's is now offering a franchise discount for existing Owners Operators. Current franchisees are eligible for $5,000 off franchisee fees.



About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

