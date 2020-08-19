Log in
Dickey's Barbecue Pit Quenches Thirst With New Soda Size

08/19/2020 | 04:38pm EDT

Dallas, TX, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit fans can now wash down their slow-smoked, Texas-style barbecue with a gallon of their favorite refreshing soft drink.

Available for delivery and pick-up through dickeys.com or the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit App, the barbecue brand’s new optional soda addition makes it even more convenient to host gatherings. Gallons of soda are the perfect accompaniment to Dickey’s Big Yellow Box self-contained catering options for any small group, lunch catering or occasion.

To add to the excitement, from now until Labor Day guests can enjoy *10% off their catering order of $100 or more. using the code 10OFFCATERING when booking online at dickeys.com or when speaking with a catering expert at 866-BARBECUE!

“At Dickey's, savory pit-smoked barbecue complements any gathering, big or small, and we've got the crew and 'cue to feed you safely all year long,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “With gallons of soda available to add onto orders, having family and friends over for a summer barbecue has never been easier. ”

*Offer valid on Catering Packages only. Pricing and participation may vary.

To learn more, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit App from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.
Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com

Greer Martin
Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.
9729713898
gmartin@dickeys.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
