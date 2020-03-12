Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dickey's Barbecue Pit Rolls Out Contactless Delivery Across the U.S.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 01:22pm EDT

Dallas, TX, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is launching a contactless doorstep drop-off delivery option for guests to choose when they order delivery through Dickeys.com or the Dickey’s App.

This new delivery option will be available to Dickey’s guests starting Friday and the world’s largest barbecue concept is also extending its free delivery offer through April 30th.

“We want our guests to feel like family and so we’re passionate about delivering the highest quality service and products no matter if they’re dining at our place or theirs,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s delivery orders will now come pre-sealed upon arrival to help guard against any tampering. “Guests who order Dickey’s for delivery can have peace of mind knowing their order has been carefully prepared by a certified Pit Master and sealed prior to delivery,” says Dickey.

To learn more about franchising with Dickey’s, visit Dickey’s franchising page or call 866-340-6188. Find your nearest Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location here.

Follow Dickey’s on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Download the Dickey’s App from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked on-site in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with 2 international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com

###

Greer Martin
Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.
972-248-9899
gmartin@dickeys.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:31pOffice Furniture Market 2020-2024|Growing Demand for Modern and Luxury Furniture to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
01:31pROOM TO READ : Announces New Board of Directors Chair
BU
01:31pWORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT : ROSEN, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit – WWE
BU
01:31pROSEN, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – SIX
GL
01:30pGECINA : finalizes the sale of the Le Valmy building for 216m excluding duties with Primonial REIM
PU
01:30pLASSILA & TIKANOJA OYJ : Constitutive meeting of Lassila & Tikanoja Plc's Board of Directors
AQ
01:29pMAJOR LEAGUE FOOTBALL INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01:29pSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : has received six accolades for product design at world-renowned iF DESIGN AWARD
AQ
01:29pSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : has announced that its Secure Power Division received more than 20 awards across leadership, offers, and programs in 2019
AQ
01:29pSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : announced it will make two substantial commitments totaling $250,000 to the town of Foxboro
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LEGAL & GENERAL : Insurers face double whammy from coronavirus crisis
2NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. : NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE : Lost Money in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Lt..
3ARCELORMITTAL : Europe's proposed carbon border adjustment could hold the key to breakthrough on CO2 emissions..
4BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. : BANCO SANTANDER S A : Deutsche Bank opts not to redeem $1.25 billion of debt next mont..
5FINABLR PLC : FINABLR : Payments group Finablr slides 56% on news of financial investigation

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group