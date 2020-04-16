Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dickey's Barbecue Pit To Provide Free Masks for All Employees

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 06:55pm EDT

Dallas, TX, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, the world’s largest barbecue concept, is gearing up for safety by providing washable face masks to all pit crew members working at one of their 500 and counting domestic locations. The family-owned franchise is also supplying the non-surgical protective wear to their field operatives and home office employees.

“Since the beginning of this crisis, our pit crew members have taken a number of extra precautionary measures to ensure the safety of our guests, “said Laura Rea Dickey CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Our brand is incredibly lucky to have passionate employees who are still greeting guests with a smile, even if it’s from a distance.  We want to ensure our crew continues to stay safe and healthy while providing an essential service to guests.”

In addition to providing face masks, Dickey’s has taken other precautionary measures to protect the safety of their guests and pit crews by introducing free doorstep delivery, removing all self-service areas from their dining rooms and extending traditional in-store only offers to be available online such as 2 for $24 and Kids Eat Free Sundays.

This week, Dickey’s also announced they are championing their own front-line employees with the launch of their “Thank you Pit Crew” contest. Dickey’s franchisees and their pit crew team members are encouraged to nominate their fellow employees who display a love for barbecue and serving their community. Dickey’s will highlight their outstanding employees on social media throughout May in celebration of National Barbecue month.

Learn more about franchising with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit by visiting dickeys.com/franchise or call (866) 340-6188. To find your nearest Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, visit dickeys.com/location.

Follow Dickey’s on FacebookInstagram and Twitter.

Download the Dickey’s App from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. 

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked on-site in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with 2 international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

 

###

 

Greer Martin
Dickey's Barbecue Pit 
9729713898
gmartin@dickeys.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:36pCYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR : Announces effective date of make-whole fundamental change relating to its 2.00% exchangeable senior notes due 2020, its 4.50% convertible senior notes due 2022, and its 2.00% convertible senior notes due 2023
PU
07:33pRESINCO CAPITAL PARTNERS : Global Care Capital Inc. Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire VirexClear
AQ
07:32pSUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS : Announces Additional Contract Manufacturing & Distribution Agreement with Agro-Greens Natural Products for Craft Cannabis Pre-Roll Products
AQ
07:31pAnalysis of COVID-19-Global Frozen Ready Meals Market 2019-2023 | Convenience Offered by Frozen Ready Meals to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
07:31pCDW Corporation Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Registered Offering of $600 Million of Senior Notes due 2025
GL
07:23pPony.ai Launches Autonomous Delivery Service to Address Heightened Demand During COVID-19
GL
07:18pGILEAD SCIENCES : surges after report suggests COVID-19 patients responding to remdesivir
RE
07:16pCIE CORPORACION INTERAMERICANA DE ENTRETENIMIENT : Reports first quarter 2020 results 16/04/2020
PU
07:16pCOMMERCIAL VEHICLE : ROSEN, A RANKED AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. – CVGI
BU
07:15pAMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces Proposed Private Offering of First Lien Notes
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : surges after report suggests COVID-19 patients responding to remdesivir
2MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : receives $483 million BARDA award for COVID-19 vaccine development
3TEAM TANKERS INTERNATIONAL LTD. : TEAM TANKERS INTERNATIONAL LTD. : Annual Report 2019
4Analysis of COVID-19-Soybean Oil Market 2019-2023 | Need for Healthy Food Ingredient to Boost Growth | Tech..
5FORTERRA, INC. : Forterra Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Schedule

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group