Dickey's Barbecue Pit To Provide Free Masks for All Employees

Dallas, TX, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, the world’s largest barbecue concept, is gearing up for safety by providing washable face masks to all pit crew members working at one of their 500 and counting domestic locations. The family-owned franchise is also supplying the non-surgical protective wear to their field operatives and home office employees.

“Since the beginning of this crisis, our pit crew members have taken a number of extra precautionary measures to ensure the safety of our guests, “said Laura Rea Dickey CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Our brand is incredibly lucky to have passionate employees who are still greeting guests with a smile, even if it’s from a distance. We want to ensure our crew continues to stay safe and healthy while providing an essential service to guests.”

In addition to providing face masks, Dickey’s has taken other precautionary measures to protect the safety of their guests and pit crews by introducing free doorstep delivery, removing all self-service areas from their dining rooms and extending traditional in-store only offers to be available online such as 2 for $24 and Kids Eat Free Sundays.

This week, Dickey’s also announced they are championing their own front-line employees with the launch of their “Thank you Pit Crew” contest. Dickey’s franchisees and their pit crew team members are encouraged to nominate their fellow employees who display a love for barbecue and serving their community. Dickey’s will highlight their outstanding employees on social media throughout May in celebration of National Barbecue month.

