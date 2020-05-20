Log in
Dickey's Barbecue Pit is Celebrating Togetherness this Memorial Day

05/20/2020 | 05:47pm EDT

Dallas, TX, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday, May 25 Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is offering a full lineup of slow-smoked specials for families to enjoy together this Memorial Day. Dickey’s will be open and ready to serve families across the U.S. with online ordering, takeout, curbside pick-up and at qualifying locations, dine-in.

The barbecue joint known for southern-style offerings is bundling some of their fan favorites to give guests an easy and delicious option for Memorial Day. Available at participating locations, Dickey’s Classic Family Pack feeds a family of 4 for $34.99 and includes 1lb of pulled pork, 1lb of brisket, barbecue beans, cabbage slaw, potato salad, 6 rolls, barbecue sauce, pickles and onions.

This Monday, guests can also kick off the unofficial start of Summer with Dickey’s trio of deals, including a $3 Classic Sandwich, a $6 Westerner Sandwich and a $9 Westerner Plate.

“We’re open and proudly serving all of our communities carefully prepared recipes that have been passed down in our family for three generations,” said Laura Rea Dickey CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

This weekend in celebration of National Barbecue Month, guests can add fall-off-the-bone ribs to their plate for just $2 each or order Dickey’s St. Louis style ribs by the pound for the whole family to enjoy.

Guests looking for a way to give back can order a First Responder Relief Pack at dickeys.com to be donated to front line responders in their area. Dickey’s, in partnership with The Dickey Foundation, will carry out the delivery and in support of the brave men and women serving everywhere, the Dickey family has pledged to match all donations to double the efforts to feed first responders.

Learn more about franchising with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit by visiting classic.dickeys.com/franchise or call (866) 340-6188. Find your nearest Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location by visiting dickeys.com/locations.

Follow Dickey’s on FacebookInstagram and Twitter.

Download the Dickey’s App from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. 

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked on-site in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

 

Greer Martin
Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.
9729713898
gmartin@dickeys.com

