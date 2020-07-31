Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dickey's Food Truck Model Explodes with Interest Amid the Pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 02:14pm EDT

Dallas, TX, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is rapidly expanding their non-traditional store count with the development of seven new food trucks units.

The 79-year-old barbecue franchise reports an uptick in interest from both new and existing franchisees in their food truck model as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to make an impact on restaurant dining rooms.

“The pandemic is sure to have a lasting impact on consumer behavior and as a legacy brand it’s important to us that we continue to meet the evolving needs of our guests, while staying true to our quality and consistent competition-style barbecue,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Currently, the barbecue concept only has a handful of food truck operators, however in the past 6 months they have coordinated three food truck agreements for Texas and one in Georgia, California, Ohio and Florida.

Newark, Ohio Dickey’s Owner Operator Josh Wise recently inked his first food truck deal to expand his store’s presence in the community and said, “With this food truck, I am excited to take barbecue outside of our brick and mortar location and diversify my business.”

In addition to food trucks, Dickey’s drive-thru locations are experiencing an increase in interest as existing drive-thru models have seen a 143% increase in that hand-off sales channel.

Learn more about franchising with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit by visiting franchise.dickeys.com or call (866) 340-6188. To find your nearest Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location, visit dickeys.com/locations.

Follow Dickey’s on FacebookInstagram and Twitter.

Download the Dickey’s App from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

Attachment 

Greer Martin
Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.
9729713898
gmartin@dickeys.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:41pRemuneration of Directors by distribution of Millicom shares
GL
02:40pAMAZON COM INC : RBC reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
02:39pTEXTRON : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:39pTRANS WORLD ENTERTAINMENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations May 2, 2020 and May 4, 2019 (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:39pDAVIDSTEA : Announces Results of Annual Meeting
AQ
02:39pMUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC. : Declares Cash Dividend for Third Quarter
BU
02:38pPOWER INTEGRATIONS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:37pKVH INDUSTRIES : DE MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Introduction (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:37pSYSTEMAX : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:37pGRUPO FAMSA B DE C : Appointment of Grupo Famsa's Chief Executive Officer
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : Apple delivers blowout earnings amid COVID-19, market shrugs off iPhone delays
2LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC : LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : LSEG All Share Acquisition of Refinitiv -- Update
3FACEBOOK : Facebook smashes revenue estimates amid pandemic, forecasts ad growth
4PETROPAVLOVSK PLC : IRC ANNOUNCEMENT: Q2 2020 Trading Update
5GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. : GILEAD SCIENCES : raises sales outlook to include COVID-19 treatment remdesivir

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group