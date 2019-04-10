Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dickey's Guests Can Earn Rewards Enjoying Slow-Smoked Barbecue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 12:31pm EDT

Dallas, TX, April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guests can now earn more rewards for enjoying Dickey’s authentic, Texas-style barbecue when they download the Dickey’s App and enroll in the enhanced loyalty program. Dickey’s loyalty program, Big Yellow Cup Club Rewards, is a point-based system allowing guests to earn free barbecue for being loyal Dickey’s fans.

0_medium_BYCCrewardsimage.jpg
Guests can download the Dickey's App and earn rewards by enjoying slow-smoked barbecue.


2_medium_Dickeyslogo.png


“The Dickey’s App and our loyalty program were developed in-house to offer rewards fit for barbecue lovers across the nation,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “It is designed to reward our guests for making purchases at Dickey’s locations nationwide, sharing their experiences with us and ultimately providing information to best serve them moving forward.”

To get started, guests can download the Dickey’s App through the Apple App Store or Google Play and create a Big Yellow Cup Club Rewards account by signing in through email, Facebook, Twitter or Google. Guests can also access the rewards program via Dickeys.com. After the guest orders either in-store, online or through the app, they will earn a point for every dollar spent. As the guest accumulates points, there will be free barbecue rewards available to them. To earn extra points, guests can fill out a survey through the Dickey’s App highlighting details of their experience at their local store.

Download the Dickey’s App from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

Follow Dickey’s on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Find your nearest Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location here or order online at dickeys.com.

Learn more about franchising opportunities here.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation's largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 77 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations across the nation have served guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all meats are smoked low and slow on-site, every night in every location. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide and includes 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey's won first place on Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers and Shakers" list and in 2018 Dickey’s Barbecue Pit made the Top 10. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times and Nation's Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

 

###

Attachment 

Callie Head
Dickey's Barbecue Pit 
2146082077
chead@dickeys.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:09pNH HOTEL : announces Board changes
PU
01:09pKLICK HEALTH : Debuts Adaptive Brand Playbook
BU
01:08pREMOVE, REDUCE, INFORM : New Steps to Manage Problematic Content
PU
01:08pFACEBOOK : The Next Phase in Fighting Misinformation
PU
01:08pFACEBOOK : People, Publishers, the Community
PU
01:08pBOEING : HAECO Group Selects Boeing as Supply Chain Solution Provider
PU
01:08pPDS Announces Vista HCM 7.0.7 with Analytics and Learning Management Enhancements
GL
01:08pBlue Sage Solutions Integrates with Optimal Blue's Real-time Pricing & Locking APIs to Streamline Loan Origination Process
BU
01:06pDIAGNOS : IIROC Trading Resumption - ADK
AQ
01:06pFIREEYE : Expands Footprint in Northern Virginia's Booming Tech Corridor | FireEye
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Uber, Airbus, Ford, StanChart
2DANONE : DANONE : Yogurt Market Curdles as Choices Multiply
3RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Notice Regarding On-site Inspection by the Fair Trade Commission
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Leaves Investors in Lurch -- WSJ
5APPLE : APPLE : March mobile phone shipments to China fall 6 percent as economy slows

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About