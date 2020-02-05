Log in
News  >  Companies  >  All News

Dickey's Offers 2 for $24 Meal Deal

02/05/2020 | 05:50pm EST

Dallas, TX, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit offers guests the perfect meal deal for two with 2 two meat plates for only $24 at participating locations. 

Now through March 22, 2020 guests can dine-in, drive-thru, carry out or get Dickey’s famous two meat plates delivered to enjoy with their better half or best friend. Dickey’s two meat plate includes choice of two meats, two sides and a warm, buttery roll. 

“The most memorable meals are shared with the ones you love and that’s why this deal is the perfect choice for guests looking to sit back, relax and enjoy a delicious meal with their barbecue soulmate,” says Laura Rea Dickey, Chief Executive Officer of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Guests can enjoy any combination of Dickey’s slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides including Jalapeño Sausage Kielbasa, Brisket, Pulled Pork, Ribs and more. Stop by any participating location or order online or through the Dickey’s App to score this perfect meal for two.

Find your nearest Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location here. To learn more about franchising with Dickey’s, visit Dickey’s franchising page or call 866-340-6188.

Follow Dickey’s on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Download the Dickey’s App from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked on-site in a hickory wood burning pit. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with 2 international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com

###

Greer Martin
Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.
972-248-9899
gmartin@dickeys.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
