Did You Acquire XENT Before August 1, 2018? Johnson Fistel Continues its Investigation of Intersect ENT, Inc.; Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses?

05/02/2020 | 09:16am EDT

SAN DIEGO, May 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ: XENT) ("Intersect" or the "Company") against certain of its officers and directors. 

Specifically, a class action lawsuit was filed in federal court last year against the Company on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Intersect from August 1, 2018 and May 6, 2019 (the "Class Period"). According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Intersect lacked adequate reimbursement representatives to ensure physicians had access to SINUVA, Intersect's sinus implant; (2) Intersect's sales force would focus on ensuring reimbursement; (3) Intersect's sales representatives were less focused on driving sales; (4) physicians were less likely to adopt Intersect's SINUVA due to transaction costs associated with seeking reimbursement; (5) Intersect would increase staffing to address these issues; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about Intersect's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Intersect, holding shares before August 1, 2018, you may have standing to hold Intersect harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. 

If you are interested in learning more about your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

Additionally, if you have held Intersect stock since before August 1, 2018, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471 
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]


© GlobeNewswire 2020
