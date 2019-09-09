Didi Chuxing : Launches Global Digital Innovators Initiative

Program kicks off with AI engineer exchange program in Brazil and a joint lab in Chile

Didi Chuxing (“DiDi”), the world’s leading multi-modal transportation platform, today launched DiDi Engine, a Digital Innovators Initiative aiming to train young technology talents, build R&D capacities and develop “AI for Social Good” projects in DiDi’s expanding international markets.

Jean Liu, President of DiDi, announced the initiative at the conclusion of a Brazilian young engineer exchange program in Beijing, where students from Sao Paulo University and Campinas State University took part in entrepreneurship coaching, AI workshops, and a programming competition.

DiDi Engine is rolling out from Latin America and will feature joint labs and research programs with research institutions, technology fellowships and internship programs for young innovators, and app & software development projects.

In phase one, the Initiative also includes a joint lab in Santiago between DiDi and the University of Chile on AI and engineering research.

“DiDi believes in a combination of deep local expertise and respect with global technology capabilities,” said Liu. “Entrepreneurs thrive because of the support from communities around us. We have the responsibility to work with educators and governments to grow our future innovation leaders into not only passionate disruptors, but also committed community builders.”

DiDi offers on-demand taxi-hailing, private car-hailing, bike-sharing, automotive solutions and smart transportation services to over 550 million users across China, Japan, Latin America and Australia, delivering over 10 billion rides per year. By leveraging its AI capabilities in China, Silicon Valley and other regions, DiDi focuses on developing localized innovations for different markets, including safe mobility technologies and financial innovations. It also works with governments, taxi companies and public transportation operators to develop smart transportation management platforms.

