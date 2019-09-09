Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Didi Chuxing : Launches Global Digital Innovators Initiative

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 07:03am EDT

Program kicks off with AI engineer exchange program in Brazil and a joint lab in Chile

Didi Chuxing (“DiDi”), the world’s leading multi-modal transportation platform, today launched DiDi Engine, a Digital Innovators Initiative aiming to train young technology talents, build R&D capacities and develop “AI for Social Good” projects in DiDi’s expanding international markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190909005476/en/

Jean Liu encourages Brazilian students to become innovation leaders in their local communities. (Photo: Business Wire)

Jean Liu encourages Brazilian students to become innovation leaders in their local communities. (Photo: Business Wire)

Jean Liu, President of DiDi, announced the initiative at the conclusion of a Brazilian young engineer exchange program in Beijing, where students from Sao Paulo University and Campinas State University took part in entrepreneurship coaching, AI workshops, and a programming competition.

DiDi Engine is rolling out from Latin America and will feature joint labs and research programs with research institutions, technology fellowships and internship programs for young innovators, and app & software development projects.

In phase one, the Initiative also includes a joint lab in Santiago between DiDi and the University of Chile on AI and engineering research.

“DiDi believes in a combination of deep local expertise and respect with global technology capabilities,” said Liu. “Entrepreneurs thrive because of the support from communities around us. We have the responsibility to work with educators and governments to grow our future innovation leaders into not only passionate disruptors, but also committed community builders.”

DiDi offers on-demand taxi-hailing, private car-hailing, bike-sharing, automotive solutions and smart transportation services to over 550 million users across China, Japan, Latin America and Australia, delivering over 10 billion rides per year. By leveraging its AI capabilities in China, Silicon Valley and other regions, DiDi focuses on developing localized innovations for different markets, including safe mobility technologies and financial innovations. It also works with governments, taxi companies and public transportation operators to develop smart transportation management platforms.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:29aCHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Partners Announces Offering of $1.0 Billion Senior Notes Due 2029
BU
07:27aTATA MOTORS : launches the new limited edition Nexon KRAZ
PU
07:27aDISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN INTEREST OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER(S)/ UNITHOLDER(S) : : Change In Interests Of Substantial Unitholder
PU
07:27aCHINA TONGHAI INTERNATIONAL FINANCIL : Discloseable transaction second supplemental agreement in relation to extension of loans
PU
07:27aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Connected transaction - phase two bulk grain silo reconstruction project
PU
07:27aBRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : response to U.S. Food and Drug Administration announcement regarding vaping products
PU
07:27aIDBI BANK : Repo Linked Retail loans to be effective from October 1, 2019
PU
07:27aQSC AG : Q-loud to operate Techem's data hub
AQ
07:27aFORM 8.3 - AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS : Miton group plc
GL
07:27aCoast Guard Searches for Four After Cargo Ship Capsizes-- update
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : AUGUST 2019 TRAFFIC
2NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : and Smart set their sights on bringing Industry 4.0 to Southeast Asia following 5G &ls..
3POWERSHARES DYNAMIC TECH SEC (ETF) : For Tech Funds, 2019 Has Been Hard to Beat -- Journal Report
4CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : Intu shares surge on speculation of private equity bid
5MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : Stockpiles of tomatoes? UK retailers bristle at demands of no-deal Brexit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group