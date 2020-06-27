Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Didi installs V2X equipment in Shanghai, begins test robotaxi service

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/27/2020 | 06:19am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Didi sign is seen on a car during the China Internet Conference in Beijing

By Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing, backed by SoftBank Group, launched a test robotaxi service in a Shanghai suburb on Saturday after installing V2X (Vehicle to Everything) hardware throughout the area.

Under the test, customers within a designated area will be able to hire free on-demand rides using Didi's autonomous vehicles, which currently also have safety drivers, the company said.

V2X enables autonomous vehicles (AVs) to communicate with their surroundings and Didi has installed equipment at major junctions within the test area to minimize safety blind spots and coordinate communication among its fleet, it said.

The equipment will mainly be used by Didi's own cars, although cars operated by other autonomous driving companies could also link up to the system, said Meng Xing, the chief operating officer of Didi's autonomous driving unit.

A broader rollout of V2X equipment to improve the use autonomous vehicles would require coordination with government, Meng told Reuters in an interview.

Didi chief executive Cheng Wei said the company expected greater use of artificial intelligence to revolutionise safety and efficiency of the urban transit system.

However, it would take at least a decade of continued investment before AV technology passed critical technology, business and regulatory milestones, he said in a statement.

Didi last month completed a more than $500 million fundraising round for its autonomous driving unit, which has more than 400 staff globally.

It is using vehicles with the Volvo [GEELY.UL], Lincoln and BYD marques in the current test.

Three-year-old WeRide, which is backed by Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi, is testing cars in Guangzhou and has installed some V2X equipment in its test area.

Baidu Inc started offering a robotaxi service in China's southern city of Changsha this year.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; editing by Richard Pullin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AB VOLVO 0.52% 144.4 Delayed Quote.-7.97%
BAIDU, INC. -1.56% 121.8 Delayed Quote.-3.64%
RENAULT -1.99% 20.965 Real-time Quote.-50.30%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 3.04% 5533 End-of-day quote.16.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:19aDidi installs V2X equipment in Shanghai, begins test robotaxi service
RE
06:06aECB's German board member pushes back on court challenge
RE
05:32aRoche not yet meeting demand for molecular COVID-19 tests, says chairman
RE
05:14aISABEL SCHNABEL :  The ECB's monetary policy during the coronavirus crisis – necessary, suitable and proportionate
PU
05:13aTAKE FIVE : World stocks' 2020 rollercoaster ride rumbles on
RE
05:02aNew York court subpoenas Etihad, Fitch in $1.2 billion debt battle
RE
04:21aZimbabwe suspends stock exchange, mobile payments over 'economic sabotage'
RE
03:53aUK Export Finance set to back Total's $20 bln Mozambique LNG project - source
RE
03:53aIndonesia central bank ready to finance more fiscal deficit to fight pandemic impact
RE
02:54aWorld Bank approves $350 million loan for Ukraine
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE COCA-COLA COMPANY : COCA COLA : Statement on Social Media Platform Pause
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : Amazon Buys Robot-Taxi Startup Zoox -- WSJ
3TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : Novartis pulls dry eye drug Xiidra's bid for ap..
4GAP INC : Gap Signs Deal for A Kanye West Line -- WSJ
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : American to Resume Filling All Plane Seats -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group