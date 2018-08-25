Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Didi passenger killed amid China ride-hailing safety concerns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/25/2018 | 11:28am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Didi Chuxing is seen at its headquarters building in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - A ride-sharing passenger in the eastern Chinese city of Wenzhou was raped and killed, allegedly by a driver for the country's largest ride-hailing firm, local police said on Saturday, the latest violent crime to fuel safety concerns about the service.

Didi Chuxing, the biggest ride-sharing firm globally by number of trips, was "immensely saddened by the tragedy," it said in a statement.

"We are deeply sorry. We fell short of your expectations. We can't and we won't shirk from our responsibilities," it said.

The incident took place as Didi has been stepping up safety measures including for its carpooling service, Didi Hitch, after the murder of a flight attendant in May sparked wider community outrage.

The steps include limiting Didi Hitch drivers to picking up passengers of the same sex during early morning and late evening hours.

Police in Wenzhou's Yueqing city said on their official microblog that the 20-year-old woman, surnamed Zhao, got into a Didi carpool vehicle at 1 p.m. on Friday, and sent a message to a friend at around 2 p.m. seeking help before losing contact.

Police said they found the suspect, a 27-year-old driver from Sichuan province surnamed Zhong, at about 4 a.m. on Saturday. They said Zhong confessed, and that the victim's body had been recovered and an investigation was continuing.

Didi said the driver had passed background checks and had logged in with his authentic ID and had been confirmed by facial recognition on the day. However, the driver had altered the car's licence plate before the trip, the company said.

A day earlier, a passenger had complained to Didi that the same driver had repeatedly requested that she sit in the front seat, drove to a remote area, and followed her "for a distance" after she got out of the car, Didi said. It said the customer service representative who took the complaint had not followed up with an investigation within two hours, as the firm promises.

Didi Chuxing - which has been valued at $50 billion and counts SoftBank Group Corp as a major investor - is aggressively expanding overseas, targeting new markets in Mexico, Brazil and Australia, going head-to-head with Uber. In 2016, Didi acquired Uber's China business.

The latest case was also trending on the Twitter-like Weibo platform, with seven related topics in the top 50 on Saturday afternoon.

(Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Tony Munroe; Additional reporting by Pei Li; Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Lusha Zhang and Tony Munroe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:21pVISIONSTATE : portfolio company Chatbot Incubator signs LOI with Cranky Dwarves to enter $300 billion cryptocurrency industry
AQ
11:51aEPLY DIGI : ePlay Version 1 Update of Big Shot Augmented Reality iPhone App to Include Cryptocurrency
AQ
11:44aELON MUSK : Tesla CEO Musk drops pursuit of $72 billion take-private deal
RE
11:43aTesla CEO Musk drops pursuit of $72 billion take-private deal
RE
11:31aJamaica Stock Exchange Selects Canadian Fintech Company Blockstation to Deliver Cryptocurrency Trading to Investors
AQ
11:28aDidi passenger killed amid China ride-hailing safety concerns
RE
11:27aDidi passenger killed amid China ride-hailing safety concerns
RE
11:17aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China enhances support for traditional medicine of ethnic minority groups
PU
10:36aGLOBAL SMART MINING MARKET 2018 &NDASH; WORLD ANALYSIS, INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY, GROWTH STRATEGIES, RESEARCH UP TO 2024 : Smart mining offers various benefits such as reduced operational cost, reduction in labor cost and improving overall productivity that is the key factor driving the growth of smart mining market.
AQ
09:08aPETER NICHOLAS : Trump Says Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Won't Go to North Korea -- 3rd Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla CEO Musk drops pursuit of $72 billion take-private deal
2Tesla CEO Musk drops pursuit of $72 billion take-private deal
3JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Spartans keep foot on the gas Three-time champion Salem opens up with ..
4Operation Food Search Partners with Volunteer Management Software Company
5PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY : BABY DIAPER MARKET: Precise Analysis on Business Overview, Product Scope and Ongoin..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.