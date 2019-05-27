Didier Lamouche joins Utimaco as Chairman of the Board

Utimaco, one of the leading global players in cyber security with a
strong focus on information security and telecommunication compliance
solutions, announces the appointment of Didier Lamouche as new Chairman
of the Board. He is replacing Stefan Auerbach who held the position last
year and was appointed as Managing Director and CEO of Utimaco in
January 2019.
Didier Lamouche brings decades of experience to the board, having spent
over 30 years in leadership roles across various industries including
semiconductor, IT, wireless and digital security. In his previous
position, Didier Lamouche was President & Chairman of the Board of
Oberthur Technologies, renamed IDEMIA which he created following the
acquisition and merger with Morpho. His extensive experience includes
management leadership as CEO of ST-Ericsson, Bull Group,
ST-Microelectronics (as COO), Altis Semiconductor and in various senior
roles at IBM, Motorola and Philips. He also brings an extensive
corporate governance experience, having sat on the Board of six listed
or privately held companies. Didier currently sits on the Board of
Directors at ADECCO.
As new Chairman of the Board at Utimaco, Didier Lamouche will dedicate
his efforts to the company’s portfolio strategy and development, as well
as further investments in global sales and delivery capacities.
“We are proud to announce that Didier Lamouche is joining our company.
We are very confident that with his experience and competences he will
be instrumental in extending our global reach and securing a strong
growth trajectory in the global cyber security market”, said Stefan
Auerbach, Chief Executive Officer at Utimaco.
“I am extremely happy to join a world-class team, and to help Stefan
Auerbach to accelerate Utimaco’s strategy implementation”, said Didier
Lamouche. “Utimaco is the only pure-play world-scale player in its
cybersecurity segment: its product range and technology solutions are
second to none. It has a strong shareholder backing with EQT, Pinnova
and BIP, and I am committed to contributing strongly to the value
creation the company can bring to its clients, employees and
shareholders.”
About Utimaco
Utimaco is an international provider of IT security solutions based in
Aachen (Germany) and Campbell, CA (US). Utimaco develops hardware
security modules and compliance solutions for telecommunication
providers in the field of regulation. Utimaco is one of the world's
leading manufacturers in both technology segments. Over 220 employees
have committed to the company's goal to protect people, ideas and data.
Customers and partners value the reliability and long-term investment
security solutions. Utimaco stands for recognized product quality,
user-friendly software, excellent support and products that effectively
meet market requirements. Find out more on www.utimaco.com.
