Diego Luna to Receive Award for Outstanding Achievement in Hispanic Television at the 18th Annual Hispanic Television Summit

NEW YORK, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diego Luna, the Mexican actor, director, and producer for film and television will be the 2020 recipient of the prestigious Award for Outstanding Achievement in Hispanic Television presented by Future PLC's Broadcasting + Cable and Multichannel News magazines during the Hispanic Television Summit.

The Hispanic Television Summit will be presented as a virtual event for the first-time as part of Fall TV 2020 this coming September. The Summit will be presented over a series of four consecutive days, beginning with the Awards Ceremony on Monday, September 21 and running through Thursday, September 24, 2020. Keynote interviews, presentations and panel discussions occupy the agenda of the remaining three days.

Luna most recently starred in Netflix's worldwide hit Narcos: Mexico and has appeared in multiple telenovelas as a child star and as an adult. He has contributed many noteworthy performances in outstanding films including Y tu mamá también, Open Range, Milk, Rudo y Cursi, Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, The Terminal, and 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. He has also produced documentaries including the highly-acclaimed Cesar Chavez. Luna will be starring in Pan y Circo, an original series from Amazon Prime Video and La Corriente del Golfo which launches in August.

"We are thrilled Diego Luna will accept this honor. He is one of the most recognizable TV and film stars as well as a highly creative producer and director," said Joe Schramm, the Summit's producer for 18 years. Schramm added, "Luna's performances always reflect the Latino voice. We believe that Hispanic TV is where Latino voices matter most, and that's why Diego Luna is the ideal recipient of this legacy award at the Hispanic Television Summit."

The Award for Outstanding Achievement in Hispanic Television will be presented to Luna by Isaac Lee, from Exile Content. The award is one of a series of awards that will be presented during the Hispanic Television & Video Awards Ceremony. A total of ten different awards will be presented at this year's virtual ceremony on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 12:00 p.m., Eastern Time. Additional award recipients will be announced soon.

The Hispanic Television Summit is the premier event for those in the business of television and video for Hispanic viewers, worldwide. "We are excited to continue this great tradition of providing a platform for business discussions about TV and Video for Hispanics," said Bill Gannon, Vice President & Global Editor-in-Chief at Future plc. Gannon continued, "This summit is where leading executives in Hispanic media come together for unparalleled collaboration that doesn't happen anywhere else."

For more information about the Hispanic Television Summit please visit www.hispanictvsummit.com



About Fall TV

Fall TV, presented by the industry leading Broadcasting + Cable, Multichannel News, and TV Technology magazines, brings together the foremost leaders in the television industry for a month of high-level networking, information exchange and new business generation.

Fall TV 2020 features an exciting line-up of five virtual conference tracks, including the Hispanic Television Summit. Each track is designed to facilitate idea-sharing among broadcast, cable, connected TV, brands, advertising and technology professionals. #falltv

About Schramm Marketing Group

Schramm is a marketing and communications agency known for attracting multicultural consumers and audiences identified by demographics. Clients include the leading brands in sports, television, entertainment, telecommunications, trade associations, and non-profits. The group is recognized for strategic expertise in attracting sold-out crowds for international soccer, for driving TV subscriptions, for securing top brand sponsors, and producing and promoting leading business conferences. For more information, visit www.schrammnyc.com

