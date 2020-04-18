Log in
Diet Doc Advises That Dieters Seek Assistance When Starting Keto Diets

04/18/2020 | 01:01am EDT

Great Falls, MT, April 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The keto diet has been used for decades as a successful way to drop pounds quickly. Ketosis works by recharging the body’s metabolic state by burning fat as its fuel source rather than carbohydrates. Aside from weight loss, a keto diet can also lower glucose levels and assist in the fight against diabetes. While keto continues to provide positive results for so many people, Diet Doc, a nationally recognized medical weight loss program, says it’s important to watch out for some of the diet’s shortcomings. They insist that keto dieters should focus on getting the proper balance of nutrients.

One major pitfall of keto dieting is the tendency to consume unhealthy fats and proteins. Some 15 years ago, many interpreted the low-carb option to mean that eating large portions of red meat was satisfactory. Making the change in diet more about losing quick inches, rather than creating a healthier lifestyle overall. As a result, high-cholesterol, saturated fats and an overconsumption of protein became the result. Keto dieters should choose healthier fats (olive oil, coconut oil) and lean protein options (nuts, seeds, avocados, grass-fed meat).

Another issue, is the elimination of all carbs from the diet. Carbohydrates not only provide necessary fuel for the body, the also aid in muscle growth and provide necessary vitamins and minerals. What’s best, is to choose complex carbs such as brown rice, quinoa, beans and oats that are high in fiber, and also aid in improved digestion and faster weight loss. Many people also make the mistake of eliminating fruit from the diet, especially bananas due to their carb and sugar content. However, the complex sugars found in fruit are more complete and aid in weight loss as well.

Consumers should also steer clear of many low-carb, processed foods on the market. Many are loaded with sugars and additional preservatives that can sabotage both your weight loss goals and your health. If you’re interested in the keto diet, but would like to avoid the nutritional pitfalls, and potential symptoms associated with starting the keto diet (also called the keto flu) you might want to try one of Diet Doc’s doctor-supervised low-carb diet plans which will allow medical professionals to work closely with your individual needs by phone or computer. Diet Doc is helping patients quickly lose up to 20 pounds per month without additional health risks.

Interested in a customized, doctor-designed keto program? New Diet Doc patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https: https://www.dietdoc.com to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDoc’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDoc reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop.  Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state-of-the-art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDoc patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing between 10-15 lbs. or more pounds per month.

At Diet Doc, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available seven days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to Diet Doc for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.  

About the Company:

Diet Doc is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support.  For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.   

Diet Doc Contact Information:

Providing Care Across The USA

Headquarters:

Escondido, CA

(800)  581-5038

 info@dietdoc.com

https://www.dietdoc.com

 

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from healthcare practitioners. Please consult your healthcare professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act requires this notice.

 

Tiffany King
Diet Doc
7027487526
contact@tiffanysedits.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
