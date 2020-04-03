Diet Doc Encourages Consumers to Make Health a Priority While on Lockdown

Jackson, TN, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 is an unprecedented situation that the majority of people never expected. Not only are the several health risks factors to be aware of, there are a host of changes to our personal livelihoods as well. Life is changing rapidly, and it looks as though we are months away from a return to normalcy. Diet Doc, the nation’s leading telehealth organization wants to remind consumers that maintaining your health, even in this stressful time is of the utmost importance. Avoiding additional weight gain from stress is necessary, so it’s important to keep an eye on it. We don’t know exactly how long we’ll be facing the ramifications of the coronavirus but keeping an eye on health, wellness and weight will be instrumental in keeping your mental health as well as your immune system on track.

Emotional or stress eating habits can be so prewired into a person that it can be hard to realize you’re doing so. Most people look to food for a bit of comfort, however emotionally based eating is a consistent issue that is directly linked to life’s stressors. Furthermore, eating habits are often a learned behavior we’ve picked up from the way our families have eaten over time. So certain eating behaviors you may be inclined to, could be vastly different from another family’s behaviors. If you’re not sure whether you might be an emotional eater, take a look at some of these common signs:

You eat when you’re not hungry

You snack frequently

You frequently seek out food for comfort or to calm yourself down

You frequently eat past the point of feeling full

You reward yourself with food often

You feel guilty after indulging

You don’t feel a sense of self-control while you eat

Eating is one of the only times you feel satisfied



Overeating can lead to becoming overweight or obese, which were already growing epidemics before COVID-19 hit. Additionally, being overweight can lower your immunity (particularly if the foods you eat are unhealthy and/or processed). Emotional eating can be difficult to overcome, however programs such as Diet Doc enlists licensed weight loss coaches available to you 24/7 to help you adjust your eating habits, customize your eating plan and prescribe powerful appetite suppressants and mood stabilizing medications to help keep your weight in a healthy range. All consultations and coaching appointments are performed by phone or online for your ultimate safety and convenience.

Interested in what medical weight loss can do for you? New Diet Doc patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https: https://www.dietdoc.com to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDoc’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDoc reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state-of-the-art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDoc patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing between 10-15 lbs. or more pounds per month.

At Diet Doc, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available seven days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to Diet Doc for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

About the Company:

Diet Doc is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.

