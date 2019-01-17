Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Diet Doc Explains How U.S. Dieters Can Lose More Weight On The Mediterranean Diet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 01:01am EST

Casper, WY, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many dieters might be surprised to know that the heart-healthy Mediterranean Diet is less Mediterranean style and more of a shift towards nutrient-dense eating. Its focus on having lots of colorful vegetables, fruit, olive oil, and some meats, means that the diet offers optimal heart benefits, reduces inflammation, lowers blood sugar, and positively impacts a variety of health markers whereas weight loss often comes naturally. However, weight loss is not the primary goal of the Mediterranean diet as with most others. The Mediterranean Diet can be considered a plant-based diet with lean meats allowed such as fish or chicken.

0_medium_dietdoclogo.png


Since the Mediterranean diet revolves the addition and removal of certain foods from the diet and doesn’t specifically regulate portions and food ratios, many believe that they can add a little olive oil, have a little wine, and lose weight. However, not limiting products like cheese and bread can hinder that progress. Additionally, very few people take into account the cultural differences between the U.S. and Europe which help to further lower the rates of cardiovascular disease in the region.  Americans live more stressful and increasingly sedentary lifestyles. While Europeans enjoy more relaxed lifestyles, and generally spend more time engaged in active exercise such as biking, and walking.

All is not lost however, the Mediterranean Diet does help to improve the health of many Americans. In fact, finding the most efficient way to adhere to the diet for optimal weight loss can be accomplished via certified doctors, nutritionists and counselors like the team at Diet Doc. Their customized weight loss program is based on the health needs of each, individual client via convenient telemedicine protocols that allow you to receive quick eating advice over the phone or by email. Their experienced weight loss professionals also prescribe powerful prescriptions for dieters who struggle with cravings or emotional eating habits that prevent them from adhering to the Mediterranean diet. Easily shipped to one’s home or office, you can start losing weight right away!

New Diet Doc patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https://www.dietdoc.com to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. Diet Doc Physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. Diet Doc reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop.  Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of Diet Doc patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At Diet Doc, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available 6 days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to Diet Doc for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.  

About the Company:

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support.  For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long term weight loss.   

Diet Doc Contact Information:

Providing care across the USA

Headquarters:

San Diego, CA

(800) 581-5038

Info@DietDoc.com

https://www.dietdoc.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DietDocMedical

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DietDocMedicalWeightLoss/

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/diet-doc-weight-loss?trk=biz-brand-tree-co-logo

Julie Wright
Diet Doc
800-581-5038
info@dietdoc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:20aLonza Announces Initiation of S&P Credit Rating with Investment Grade of BBB+ and Stable Outlook
TE
01:19aROCHE : FDA accepts Roche's supplemental biologics license application for Tecentriq plus chemotherapy (Abraxane and carboplatin) for the initial treatment of metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer
PU
01:17aYUM CHINA : among the first Chinese Companies named to 2019 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index
PR
01:16aSOCIETE GENERALE : update on Q4 18 Group performance
GL
01:14aVEON : 17 Jan 2019 VEON promotes Evgeniy Nastradin to Beeline Kazakhstan CEO
PU
01:13aBOMBARDIER : Roll-out of electric trains on Gospel Oak to Barking Line delayed again
AQ
01:13aPATISSERIE : Cooking the books
AQ
01:13aMANX TELECOM : On track to hit revenue targets
AQ
01:13aBERKELEY : Vocation vocation vocation
AQ
01:12aCITY PUB : raises glass to festive success
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STANBIC IBTC HOLDINGS PLC : ADESIYAN: Robots Will Define the Future of Banking Operations
2NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : Sandoz Launches EpiPen Generic -- Update
3EXCLUSIVE: British Lotus cars to be 'Made in China' at new Geely plant: documents
4TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : TSMC fourth-quarter profit up 0.7 percent, in ..
5BASE RESOURCES LIMITED : BASE RESOURCES : 17/01/2019 Quarterly Activities Report – December 2018 (929.4 ..
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.