Diet Doc Offers Individual and Customized Mediterranean Diet Support During Lockdown

04/25/2020 | 01:01am EDT

Jackson, TN, April 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Year after year, the Mediterranean Diet continues to be listed among the top diets as recommended by medical professionals for nearly 20 years. While many other diets and extreme diet philosophies have come and gone, this way of eating has persisted and it’s no surprise. During the current lockdown, it is imperative that consumers remain focused on their physical health in order to keep their immunity up. The Mediterranean diet is considered the most recommended diet amongst physicians and health professionals for is physical and mental health benefits. First, the diet has a primary focus on plant-based foods such as fibrous vegetables, legumes, nuts, olive oil and some fruit. This results in a higher level of monounsaturated fats which keep the heart healthy by reducing ‘bad’ LDL cholesterol levels, while increasing ‘good’ HDL cholesterol levels along with helping to reduce plaque buildup in the arterial walls. Additionally, the fiber content of the Mediterranean diet is higher than most standard diets and weight loss protocols combined, resulting in a positive impact on blood sugar and colon health.

Secondly, the Mediterranean diet has undergone some of the most extensive research of any diet or lifestyle plans, consistently revealing many health benefits such as:

⁃ Reducing cardiac risk factors
⁃ Reducing the risk of cancer
⁃ Protecting against type 2 diabetes
⁃ Reduces risk of Alzheimer’s disease
⁃ Reduces risk of Parkinson’s disease
⁃ Encourages weight loss
⁃ Reduces inflammation
⁃ May improve pain
⁃ May improve fertility
⁃ Increases lifespan


Lastly, one major benefit for Mediterranean dieters is its flexibility, the variety of foods allowed rivals most diets, which only adds to its many health benefits. The foods which are to be avoided are the generally already known offenders of highly processed carbohydrates and sugar, along with trans fats and hydrogenated oils. These processed foods are often the culprits behind heart disease, diabetes, inflammation, obesity, and several other health conditions. Overall, the Mediterranean diet is definitely one worth trying. Diet Doc, the nation’s leading medical weight loss program offers an easy, telemedicine protocol for new Mediterranean dieters. Their team of nutritionists, certified doctors and weight loss coaches can guide you by phone or email regarding the right foods to purchase, offer recipe advice, provide powerful prescriptions to eliminate cravings, and help you achieve your optimal health and weight loss goals. Available around the clock, Diet Doc’s professional team can assist you with meal planning and advise you on what to order when eating out to keep you on track!

Patients can get started immediately, with materials shipped directly to their home or office. They can also maintain weight loss in the long-term through weekly consultations, customized diet plans, motivational coaches and a powerful prescription program. With Diet Doc, the doctor is only a short phone call away and a fully dedicated team of qualified professionals is available seven days per week to answer questions, address concerns and support patients. 

Getting started with Diet Doc is very simple and affordable. New patients can easily visit https://www.dietdoc.com to quickly complete a health questionnaire and schedule an immediate, free online consultation.

About the Company:

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long term weight loss.

 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DietDocMedical

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DietDocMedicalWeightLoss/

LinkedIn: https://www.LinkedIn.com/company/diet-doc-weight-loss?trk=biz-brand-tree-co-logo

 

CONTACT INFORMATION

Diet Doc Contact Information:

Providing care across the USA

Headquarters:

San Diego, CA

(800) 581-5038

Info@DietDoc.com

https://www.dietdoc.com

 

Tiffany King
Diet Doc
7027487526
contact@tiffanysedits.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
