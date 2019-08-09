Diet Doc: What You Should Know About Appetite Suppressant Phentermine and Weight Loss Alternatives

Montgomery, AL, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phentermine is a popular weight loss prescription often sold under brand names such as Lomaira, Adipex-P, Zanryl and others. As a stimulant, it acts on the central nervous system to suppress appetite. Appetite suppressants can be very useful in helping patients to reduce hunger cravings, cut calories, regulate portion control, and remove many unhealthy foods and snacks from the diet. Phentermine is typically used as a 4-6 week therapy combined with a reduction in calories and lifestyle changes to promote fast weight loss, particularly for those with a medical need to lose weight or keep weight manageable. The reason why Phentermine is effective in suppressing the appetite is still relatively unclear, but short-term weight loss can lower blood pressure, lower cholesterol and motivate patients to move toward long-term success.



Classified as a controlled substance, Phentermine does have its potential for health risks such as primary pulmonary hypertension, heart palpitations, restlessness, and shortness of breath. The use of Phentermine must be monitored closely by a medical professional, especially for those who are already at risk for health complications. Fortunately, there are safer alternatives when it comes to suppressing the appetite. If you’re searching for a way to reduce your appetite but keep your hunger at bay, Diet Doc offers a wide variety of diet and prescription options to keep you feeling full and satiated, which minimizes binge eating, an overconsumption of calories, and also helps minimize irritability, fatigue, mood changes and other factors that can impede weight loss progress.

While Phentermine may help with hunger in the short-term, specific food cravings triggered by mood, stress and fatigue can recur once the program is finished. Diet Doc’s method is to get to the underlying causes of cravings which can result from nutritional deficiencies and lifelong behaviors via one-on-one nutritional counseling via telemedicine. If approved, a certified weight loss physician at Diet Doc can prescribe medications like Contrave, or Craving Control 2 which interrupt brain chemistry involved with cravings. Medications such as these, coupled with a diet that ensure caloric and nutritional needs are being met can stop the cycle of cravings, producing long-term behavior modification and weight maintenance. Losing weight shouldn’t have to mean sacrificing your health. Diet Doc’s safe and effective, doctor-designed diet and prescription plans are better suited to stimulate the fast results you need while keeping your wellbeing in mind.

New Diet Doc patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https: http://www.dietdoc.com/ to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDoc’s’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDoc reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state-of-the-art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDoc patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing between 10-15 lbs. or more pounds per month.

At Diet Doc, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to Diet Doc for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

